75° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Damphousse releases statement to students addressing free speech activities, racist threats

Rhian Davis, Managing Editor
September 26, 2025
Star file photo

Texas State President Kelly Damphousse addressed recent free speech activities and “hateful” messages directed toward Black students in an email sent to the Texas State student body at 12:50 p.m. on Sept. 26.

Damphousse said while expressive activities have always been present on the Texas State campus, certain events within the past year have included “unacceptable behavior.” He mentioned screaming in people’s faces, ripping signs out of people’s hands, shoving and spitting.

He said social media has played a role in escalating tension as it allows people to send messages directly to students, and that he met with the leaders of Black student organizations on campus to hear more about what they have been experiencing. After the fallout from a video shared on X by Governor Greg Abbott, Black students received an influx of racism and threats online. 

“Often under the veil of anonymity, these vile messages serve only to intimidate and harass,” Damphousse wrote.

These students invited Damphousse to their “Unity Protest” on Sept. 24, for him to gain a deeper understanding. In the email, Damphousse said he was “encouraged by the willingness of these young leaders to speak on behalf of their fellow students.”

Damphousse said students can now decide how they will act and how they will respond to others who “fall short” of expectations. He asked all Bobcats to “rise to the occasion to stand with each other,” and that eliminating fear on campus depends on each person.

“We MUST decide now to courageously seek ways to lift others up while simultaneously stifling the cruel cowards who aim to tear others down,” Damphousse wrote.  

Damphousse closed out the email by saying he, along with faculty, staff and other administrators, are here to serve students. 

“Now, more than ever, we are called to protect that legacy by ensuring that every Bobcat feels safe, respected, and welcome,” Damphousse wrote. “You all belong here.”

This statement comes after a student withdrew from the university when Abbott reposted a video of him “mocking” conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s death at The Stallions on Sept. 16. The student was given the options of getting expelled or withdrawing. 

The video shared online is 40 seconds long, with the student gesturing to his neck, stating, “Charlie Kirk got hit in the neck [expletive], he’s dead homie.” before gesturing to his neck again, jerking his head and getting on The Stallions to act out Kirk’s death. He then gets up and spits on the ground before saying “[expletive] that [expletive].”

After this video was released, Black student organizations reported an increase of racism and threats directed toward them. Organizations stated that Damphousse met with Black student organizations before the “Unity Protest.”

Additionally, expressive activities have increased on campus after the termination of former associate history professor Tom Alter on Sept. 10. Students mainly protested against his termination on Sept. 11, but demonstrations have continued in the days since. 

In addition to his statement, Damphousse said Cynthia Hernandez, vice president of student success, will be sending an email including all resources available to students.

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Terminated associate history professor Thomas Alter (Center) raises his fist at a rally calling for his reinstatement on Thursday Sept. 25, 2025, at the Hays County Historic Courthouse.
Unions, elected officials hold rally calling for reinstatement of fired history professor
Texas State animal science junior Maite Curiel spars off with a partner during open gym practice Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at the SMASH MMA gym.
Collaboration leads to growth of Bobcat Boxing
The Hays County Food Bank on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at 1612 S I-35 South Frontage Road San Marcos, Texas.
Food Bank's new location improves distribution
Texas State alumnus artist Benjamin H. McVey's "A Glass Vessel Inside Another Inside Another," Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at the “Letting the River Spill” exhibition at [TXST] Galleries.
Alumni explore different life experiences at TXST exhibition
Texas State students gather on The Stallions holding signs for the Unity Protest, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, on The Quad. The Unity Protest was held in reaction to the hate Black students have faced after a viral video for the Charlie Kirk memorial.
Black student community hold ‘Unity Protest’ in response to racism, threats
Texas State's chapter of Turning Point USA, sets up for an event with political activist Chloe Cole, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025 at the LBJ Grand Ballroom.
Chloe Cole speaks at TXST Turning Point USA event
More in in-brief
Texas State students walk across campus, Monday, August 23, 2021, by the LBJ Student Center.
Texas State admin looking for individual after governor shares video from Kirk memorial
University Star logo
US Department of Education to end grants for Hispanic Serving Institutions, other minority programs
University Star logo
Texas State terminates history professor over comments made at conference
Texas State Class of 2029 poses for a photo at the Fandemonium event, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 at UFCU Stadium. The class of 2029 is projected to be Texas State's largest freshman class ever.
TXST releases preliminary enrollment numbers, hits record student body again
The new Texas State University logo, courtesy of Texas State University.
Texas State begins rollout of new logo
city hall entrance 2
City council discusses homelessness population data, approves contract for SMPD departmental staffing study
More in News
Texas Supreme Court rejects marijuana decriminalization appeal
Texas Supreme Court rejects marijuana decriminalization appeal
Black Men United Members Dalan Hunter )left) and Devine Obi (right) support each other at the protest on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 at The Stallions.
Black student organizations, community speak out on racism after Kirk memorial
The officers of Texas State's chapter of Turning Point USA, political science sophomore Leona Salinas (left) and exercise and ports science senior Sara Hassel (right) hold signs at the Charlie Kirk Memorial, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 on The Stallions.
Student withdraws from university after governor shares video from Kirk memorial
Public Safety Officer LaTonya Johnson scans license plates to ensure cars are parked in the correct zones, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025 at the Matthew St Parking Garage.
Parking services offers parking app to students, staff
city hall
City Council approves contract for new healthcare provider, receives presentation for proposed non-radioactive hazardous material transport route
People walking in to the Hays County Government Center, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in San Marcos.
Professor sues Texas State over termination
Donate to The University Star