Damphousse releases statement to students addressing free speech activities, racist threats

Texas State President Kelly Damphousse addressed recent free speech activities and “hateful” messages directed toward Black students in an email sent to the Texas State student body at 12:50 p.m. on Sept. 26.

Damphousse said while expressive activities have always been present on the Texas State campus, certain events within the past year have included “unacceptable behavior.” He mentioned screaming in people’s faces, ripping signs out of people’s hands, shoving and spitting.

He said social media has played a role in escalating tension as it allows people to send messages directly to students, and that he met with the leaders of Black student organizations on campus to hear more about what they have been experiencing. After the fallout from a video shared on X by Governor Greg Abbott, Black students received an influx of racism and threats online.

“Often under the veil of anonymity, these vile messages serve only to intimidate and harass,” Damphousse wrote.

These students invited Damphousse to their “Unity Protest” on Sept. 24, for him to gain a deeper understanding. In the email, Damphousse said he was “encouraged by the willingness of these young leaders to speak on behalf of their fellow students.”

Damphousse said students can now decide how they will act and how they will respond to others who “fall short” of expectations. He asked all Bobcats to “rise to the occasion to stand with each other,” and that eliminating fear on campus depends on each person.

“We MUST decide now to courageously seek ways to lift others up while simultaneously stifling the cruel cowards who aim to tear others down,” Damphousse wrote.

Damphousse closed out the email by saying he, along with faculty, staff and other administrators, are here to serve students.

“Now, more than ever, we are called to protect that legacy by ensuring that every Bobcat feels safe, respected, and welcome,” Damphousse wrote. “You all belong here.”

This statement comes after a student withdrew from the university when Abbott reposted a video of him “mocking” conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s death at The Stallions on Sept. 16. The student was given the options of getting expelled or withdrawing.

The video shared online is 40 seconds long, with the student gesturing to his neck, stating, “Charlie Kirk got hit in the neck [expletive], he’s dead homie.” before gesturing to his neck again, jerking his head and getting on The Stallions to act out Kirk’s death. He then gets up and spits on the ground before saying “[expletive] that [expletive].”

After this video was released, Black student organizations reported an increase of racism and threats directed toward them. Organizations stated that Damphousse met with Black student organizations before the “Unity Protest.”

Additionally, expressive activities have increased on campus after the termination of former associate history professor Tom Alter on Sept. 10. Students mainly protested against his termination on Sept. 11, but demonstrations have continued in the days since.

In addition to his statement, Damphousse said Cynthia Hernandez, vice president of student success, will be sending an email including all resources available to students.

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available.