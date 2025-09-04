98° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

County Commissioners pass burn ban, receive priority list of road improvement projects

Candace Taggart, News Reporter
September 4, 2025
Star file photo

During its September 2 meeting, the Hays County Commissioner Court issued a burn ban effective immediately until November 18.

The ban includes: “All outdoor burning is prohibited, including rush piles, burn barrels, and campfires, unless specifically exempted or permitted by the Hays County Fire Marshal.”

Hays County Office of Emergency Services Director Mike Jones said the county as a whole is still in concerning drought conditions and would need the burn ban to help mitigate wildfires.

The court also received a presentation from County Judge Ruben Becerra’s Transportation Task Force on the community’s need for the road improvement projects.

The task force was charged with putting the 30 road improvement projects that are in the Certificates of Obligation [CO] into three tiers: “Tier 1 – priority projects, Tier 2 – projects needing further development, and Tier 3 – projects requiring additional community engagement,” according to the meeting agenda. Hays County resident and task force member David Patterson called these categories, “Do it, Defer it and Delay it,” in his presentation.

Of the 30 projects, the task force approved 23 with a focus on the projects in precincts 1 and 2 or the eastern side of Hays County. The public comment section also included several concerned Dripping Springs residents who said the road improvements should stay on the east side of Hays County, and delay the ones that are in the Dripping Springs area.

“Please focus all of your road improvement efforts to the east side of highway 12 and to the east side of Ranch Road 12 and [RM] 150,” William Cunningham, Dripping Springs resident, wrote in an email for the public comment. “You must remember that we are short on water, short on land and long on developers who want to exploit the Hill Country.”

Commissioner Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe said she didn’t believe the task force was a representation of the county and questioned the purpose of the task force because the court had unanimously voted for the 2024 Road Bond Package.

“The feedback that I got from two members of this task force was that this group was very anti-development, anti-road,” Ingalsbe said.

Ingalsbe was also concerned that some members of the task force were currently in litigation with the commissioners court.

“That doesn’t seem very responsible to allow people that we are in litigation with on this task force that will definitely make this task force lean a certain way,” she said.

The public comment section also included residents discussing the Flock automated license plate reading cameras [ALPR], citing their concerns about increased surveillance. Hays County resident Eric Martinez said the county should cancel their contract with Flock and end the use of ALPR cameras in the community.

“Flock has been caught breaking the law by installing cameras without permits in other states, the company is under investigation by Congress, and perhaps most alarming, it has admitted to buying stolen data to fuel its surveillance empire,” Martinez said. “Commissioners, our community deserves real safety rooted in trust and fairness, not surveillance built on stolen data.”

Resident Sam Young supported the use of Flock surveillance equipment as “one tool in the law enforcement toolbox,” Young wrote in an email for the public comment despite there being no official decisions.

The court adopted a proclamation recognizing September 2025 as Emergency Preparedness Month. The court also adopted a proclamation recognizing September 2025 as Suicide Awareness and Action month, and heard a report from the Hill County Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Centers.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in commissioners_court
commissioners court city council 6
Commissioners Court rejects resolution on "treatment of all"
The Hays County Historic Courthouse.
Commissioners Court proclaims the humane treatment of immigrants in custody, recognizes LGBTQIA+ Pride Month.
commissioners court city council 6
Commissioners Court receives annual report on Homelessness in Hays County, discusses AI data center
commissioner's court city council 4
Commissioners Court proclaims Air Quality Awareness, present Measles Exposure After Action report
commissioners court city council 6
Commissioners Court proclaims Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, reviews historical preservation
commissioner's court city council 2
Commissioners Court swears-in new officials, makes move for jail competency restoration
More in features
Review: 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' wows with iconic flair
Review: 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' wows with iconic flair
Undocumented students belong in education
Undocumented students belong in education
Red Zone leaves freshmen vulnerable, awareness necessary
Red Zone leaves freshmen vulnerable, awareness necessary
Texas State junior wide receivers Chris Dawn Jr (Left, 1) and Beau Sparks (Right, 11) hyping each other up following a touchdown against Eastern Michigan, 30. Aug., 2025 at UFCU Stadium.
Texas State football aims to tame the Roadrunners once more
Texas State offers career certificates to students, alumni
Texas State offers career certificates to students, alumni
Ordinance could grant tenants right to organize
Ordinance could grant tenants right to organize
More in hays-county
Hays County Sheriff Anthony Hipolito discusses the usage of automated license plate reading cameras at the San Marcos Library on Monday Aug. 18, 2025. The discussion came after the Hays County Commissioners Court delayed a vote to purchase more cameras twice.
Hays County officials, organizers discuss license plate cameras
Congressman Greg Casar speaks at a protest outside the Governor's Mansion in Austin on Aug. 5, 2025. The protest was in opposition to Gov. Greg Abbott threatening to remove Democratic lawmakers from the Texas House of Representatives.
Texas leaders issue arrest warrants for Erin Zwiener, other House Democrats
Texas State Representative Erin Zwiener (Left) and Congressman Joaquin Castro (Right) talk to a group of Hays County residents, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at Cuauhtemoc Hall.
Texas leaders, Hays County residents discuss redistricting
University Star logo
Person tests positive for West Nile Virus in Hays County
Protestors hold signs at the "Good Trouble Lives ON" protest outside the Hays County Courthouse on July 17, 2025.
Community members gather for ‘Good Trouble Lives On’ protest
Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra speaks during a press conference outside the Hays County Courthouse on July. 3, 2025. Becerra was criticizing an immigration raid made by state and federal law enforcement in Dripping Springs on April 1, 2025.
Advocacy groups release details surrounding April 1 raid in Dripping Springs
Donate to The University Star