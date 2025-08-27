2024-25 Texas State athletics Year in Review
Texas State athletics capped off another statistically successful year with the 2024-25 season. Numerous conference championships and NCAA tournament berths culminated in the Bobcats winning the 2024-25 Vic Bubas Cup, an award given to the best athletic department in the Sun Belt Conference. Here is the 2024-25 Year in Review of Bobcat sports.
For the second straight season, Texas State baseball labored through a below .500 season, finishing 27-31 and missing the NCAA tournament for the third straight year. Expectations were high heading into the season, but the Bobcats once again fell short, leading to numerous changes.
Several players entered the transfer portal shortly after the Bobcats’ season came to an end. Friday night starter, Alex Valentin, was the first to jump ship, shortly followed by Texas State’s leadoff man and shortstop, Ryne Farber. Along with the transfer portal, the MLB Draft took pitchers Bryson Dudley, Matthew Tippie and Carson Laws.
Pitching coach Chad Massengale also departed from the program following the season after being removed from his duties as pitching coach.
Texas State won big games against Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State and Coastal Carolina, but never could play well for an extended period of time.
Bobcat softball’s season was one that, while considered successful, left more to be desired. Texas State went 34-19 and 16-8 in the Sun Belt Conference, winning its second outright regular-season Sun Belt championship and first since 2018.
Despite winning the regular season title and locking down the No. 1 seed in the Sun Belt tournament, the Bobcats’ season came to an end shortly after. A first-round loss to James Madison in the conference tournament signaled the end of the line for Bobcat softball in 2025, as they were not selected to the NCAA tournament.
First baseman Aiyana Coleman led the way for the Bobcats, as she was named the 2025 Sun Belt Conference’s Player of the Year, while the battery unit of pitcher Madison Azua and catcher Megan Kelnar landed spots on the All Sun Belt First-Team.
The Texas State volleyball team begins the 2025 season as the reigning Sun Belt Tournament Champions after a successful 2024 run marked by 22 victories and just 9 losses, along with a 13-3 conference record. The program also celebrated a historic milestone for head coach Sean Huiet, who surpassed 100 career wins with Texas State in his fifth season at the helm.
Texas State had a historic Sun Belt tournament, not dropping a single set, winning all three matches 3-0. The 2024 season concluded with a loss to Missouri in the opening round of the NCAA tournament as the Bobcats fell 3-0 at the hands of the Tigers.
Outside hitter Samantha Wunsch was named AVCA All-Region out of the Southwest Region, the only Bobcat to be awarded the honor.
Texas State’s men’s basketball finished the 2024-25 regular season with a record of 16-15 overall and 9-9 in the Sun Belt Conference, which resulted in a seventh place finish in the final regular season standings.
The Bobcats’ season ended when they lost their lone Sun Belt Conference tournament game on a last-second 3-pointer to Old Dominion University. Terrence Johnson’s team protected their home court throughout the season with a 10-4 record at Strahan Arena. Fifth-year senior Tylan Pope led the team in scoring with 16 points per game, while local product Kaden Gumbs led the team in assists with 4 per game in his sophomore season.
Texas State women’s basketball finished its 2024-25 campaign with a below .500 record at 13-17 overall and 7-11 in conference play.
The Bobcats’ season came to an end at the hands of the Marshall Thundering Herd in the first round of the conference tournament. Marshall defeated Texas State in a tight contest, ultimately prevailing by a score of 68-62.
Forward Jaylin Foster led the team with 11.7 points per game, while guard Ja’Mia Harris followed closely behind with 10.2 PPG.
The track and field team and cross-country teams competed in 22 total meets throughout the 2024-25 indoor and outdoor seasons. The Bobcats swept the annual Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships with both the men’s and women’s teams finishing in first place.
Melanie Duron, Abigail Parra and Chris Preddie were key contributors at the meet. Duron won her second straight conference outdoor title in the shot put event. She would go on to receive honorable mention All-American honors.
Parra, the women’s top meet scorer, totaled 23 points across her three events, the 800m, 1500m and the 5000m. Preddie won gold in the men’s long jump for a third consecutive year. He would later net a second All-American accolade.
The Texas State soccer team had a historic 2024 season, bringing in a series of accolades and seeing their first conference game under the direction of head coach Steve Holeman.
The Bobcats finished with an overall record of 12-5-5, 6-1-3 and a total of 43 goals scored.
The Bobcats advanced to the final match of the Sun Belt Conference, though ultimately falling 3-2 to James Madison University. This was the ninth appearance in team history but the first since 2018.
To complete the season, a record-tying three players were chosen for various United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region teams in December of 2024. Senior forward Mady Soumare was a second team honoree and both Graduate student defender Kennley Bradley and junior midfielder Victoria Meza were chosen to the third team.
Texas State tennis completed a record-setting 2024-25 season by securing both the highest number of wins in a season (16) and the most conference victories (6) in program history.
The Bobcats earned the No. 3 conference rank, earning a spot in the Sun Belt Tournament, where they narrowly fell 3-4 to Marshall University during round one to end the season.
Three Texas State women’s tennis players, Ireland Simme, Kiana Graham and Sofia Fortuno were each named to Sun Belt All-Conference teams. Simme and Graham were named to the first team, with Simme also being named Newcomer of the Year. Simme found herself on the second team as well, alongside her doubles partner, Fortuno.
The men’s golf team finished sixth at the Sun Belt Conference Championship, falling short of a team trip to the regional tournament.
Sakke Siltala tied for seventh at the event to advance to the NCAA Regional tournament. After a tie for second-place finish at the NCAA Amherst Regional tournament, Siltala advanced to the NCAA Championship. Siltala was the first men’s golfer from Texas State to qualify for the event.
Siltala, Ben Loveard and Jack Burke earned Academic All-District and All-America honors.
The women’s golf team fell short of a back-to-back appearance at the regional tournament after placing seventh at the Sun Belt Conference Championship.
Yvonne Chamness represented the women’s team as an individual at the NCAA Lubbock Regional following a tie for sixth-place finish at the conference championship. Chamness placed tied for 24th at the regional tournament.
Chamness, Carla Bourdeaux and Mattingly Palmer earned Academic All-District honors to wrap up the season.
