2024-25 Texas State athletics Year in Review

Football

The 2024-25 Texas State Bobcats looked to continue carrying the momentum from last season with a set of experienced veteran playmakers. The Bobcats were poised for a big year, with major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and On3 predicting them to be a dark-horse team in the playoffs.

While Texas State had one of the best offenses in the country, averaging 477 yards and 36.5 points a game, the defense was middle of the pack, giving up 359 yards and 24.5 points per game. Overall, this, combined with some critical mistakes, gave Texas State the same record as last season, finishing 8-5 and 5-3 in the Sun Belt. It can’t be denied, however, the team continued that momentum from last season.

Some notable wins included Texas State finally handing the UTSA Roadrunners their first loss in the I-35 Showdown in a Week 2 matchup in San Marcos and returning to the First Responder Bowl in Dallas, hoisting the trophy once more after defeating North Texas for the first time since 1994.