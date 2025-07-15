Several Bobcats recieve professional opportunites

It’s July in Major League Baseball, meaning events and coverage of the sport are at possibly the highest it will be all season. One of those many events just wrapped up on Monday night: the MLB Draft. Two Bobcats realized a lifetime of work paid off when their names were called on day two of the draft, while one other Bobcat signed an undrafted free agent deal to make their dream a reality as well.

Round 7, pick 218 – Bryson Dudley

Dudley was the first Bobcat off the board. Taken by the Kansas City Royals in the seventh round with the 218th pick. Dudley’s draft slot made him the ninth-highest drafted player in Bobcat Baseball history.

In his only season in San Marcos, Dudley went 5-1 with a 3.93 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 50.1 innings of work. Perhaps his most impressive statistic, though, was his batting average against. Dudley held opponents to a .185 batting average. That mark is good enough for the lowest in the program’s history.

Dudley made 24 appearances as a Bobcat, with perhaps his final one being his best. Dudley kicked off the Sun Belt tournament with a gem, tossing a complete game, two-hit shutout against Appalachian State. Dudley K’d 10, walked zero and faced the minimum 27 batters in his best outing of the year.

Dudley’s performance against App State earned him a spot in the Sun Belt All-Tournament team.

Round 14, pick 408 – Carson Laws

With the 408th pick in the MLB Draft, the Miami Marlins selected Carson Laws.

In his first and possibly only season as a Bobcat, Laws went 4-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 52 strikeouts over 37.1 innings of work. Laws flashes a fastball capable of touching 100mph, while sitting around 97mph.

Laws made 23 appearances, all out of the bullpen and most being in high leverage situations. Laws held opponents to a .210 batting average against and was second in the Sun Belt with eight saves on the year.

Undrafted free agent – Matthew Tippie

Shortly after the conclusion of the 2025 MLB Draft, Tippie signed an UDFA deal with the New York Yankees.

In his two seasons as a Bobcat, Tippie went 4-3 and posted a 4.11 ERA. In 67.1 innings of work, Tippie K’d 100, putting his strikeouts per nine innings at 13.41. Tippie led the team in 2025 with 73 strikeouts, punching out six on multiple occasions.

Initially, Tippie entered the transfer portal and committed to Alabama to play out his final year of eligibility, but now he’s destined for the minor leagues.

While Tippie has signed a contract, no official word has been made on Dudley and Laws. Both of the two have eligibility remaining and have the option to return to campus if they feel that is the better route to up their stock for next year’s draft.





