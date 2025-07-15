95° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Several Bobcats recieve professional opportunites

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Editor
July 15, 2025
Mandalyn Lewallen
Members of the Texas State baseball team gather in the dugout in-between innings during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.

It’s July in Major League Baseball, meaning events and coverage of the sport are at possibly the highest it will be all season. One of those many events just wrapped up on Monday night: the MLB Draft. Two Bobcats realized a lifetime of work paid off when their names were called on day two of the draft, while one other Bobcat signed an undrafted free agent deal to make their dream a reality as well. 

Round 7, pick 218 – Bryson Dudley

Dudley was the first Bobcat off the board. Taken by the Kansas City Royals in the seventh round with the 218th pick. Dudley’s draft slot made him the ninth-highest drafted player in Bobcat Baseball history. 

In his only season in San Marcos, Dudley went 5-1 with a 3.93 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 50.1 innings of work. Perhaps his most impressive statistic, though, was his batting average against. Dudley held opponents to a .185 batting average. That mark is good enough for the lowest in the program’s history.  

Dudley made 24 appearances as a Bobcat, with perhaps his final one being his best. Dudley kicked off the Sun Belt tournament with a gem, tossing a complete game, two-hit shutout against Appalachian State. Dudley K’d 10, walked zero and faced the minimum 27 batters in his best outing of the year. 

Dudley’s performance against App State earned him a spot in the Sun Belt All-Tournament team.

Round 14, pick 408 – Carson Laws

With the 408th pick in the MLB Draft, the Miami Marlins selected Carson Laws. 

In his first and possibly only season as a Bobcat, Laws went 4-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 52 strikeouts over 37.1 innings of work. Laws flashes a fastball capable of touching 100mph, while sitting around 97mph. 

Laws made 23 appearances, all out of the bullpen and most being in high leverage situations. Laws held opponents to a .210 batting average against and was second in the Sun Belt with eight saves on the year. 

Undrafted free agent – Matthew Tippie

Shortly after the conclusion of the 2025 MLB Draft, Tippie signed an UDFA deal with the New York Yankees. 

In his two seasons as a Bobcat, Tippie went 4-3 and posted a 4.11 ERA. In 67.1 innings of work, Tippie K’d 100, putting his strikeouts per nine innings at 13.41. Tippie led the team in 2025 with 73 strikeouts, punching out six on multiple occasions. 

Initially, Tippie entered the transfer portal and committed to Alabama to play out his final year of eligibility, but now he’s destined for the minor leagues. 

While Tippie has signed a contract, no official word has been made on Dudley and Laws. Both of the two have eligibility remaining and have the option to return to campus if they feel that is the better route to up their stock for next year’s draft.



Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Texas State Baseball team walks onto the field before the game before Texas with their hands high, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Transfer portal makes big impact on Bobcats
The Texas State baseball team huddles together before the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State Baseball to play in Inaugural Tournament in '26
Texas State baseball discusses next play against Southern Miss on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Bobcat Baseball Stadium.
Troy eliminates Texas State baseball from SBC tournament
Texas State sophomore pitcher Alex Valentinl (7) throws a pitch against Binghamton, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats defeated Binghamton 8-7.
Bobcat baseball heads to elimination game with Trojans after defeat to Southern Miss
Texas State junior #38 Bryson Dudley throws a strong pitch at the baseball game against the University of Texas on April 22, 2025 at the Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcat baseball advances in tournament with shutout victory
Members of the Texas State Baseball team look on at the game against Binghamton, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball drops final series of regular season
More in features
Trees, uprooted by floodwaters, lie across a field in Hunt on July 5, 2025. Search parties have been combing the area looking for survivors or bodies. Credit: Brenda Bazán for The Texas Tribune
Texas State, student organizations assist those affected by Central Texas floods
The Hays County Historic Courthouse.
Comparing immigrants to Jan. 6 insurrectionists is dangerous
The Texas State volleyball team poses for a photo following its victory over Houston Christian at the Rice Invitational, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston.
‘Cats go global during International Tour
logo
San Marcos, Hays County under flash flood warning
Photo courtesy of the San Marcos Police Department
San Marcos police revises policy for license plate cameras
Quiet zone construction concludes on three train routes
Quiet zone construction concludes on three train routes
More in Sports
The Texas State mascot, Boko, gets excited before the start of the South Alabama football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats won 33-31 in 4OT.
Pac(k) your bags: Texas State to join Pac-12 in July 2026
Gevani McCoy drops back to pass during drills at the spring football game, Saturday, April 12, 2025, at UFCU Stadium.
TSUS Board of Regents call Special Meeting: What does this mean for Texas State & the Pac-12?
Texas State director of track and field John Frazier talks to senior jumper Kason O'Riley during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in San Marcos.
Texas State track and field reflects on successful season
Texas State softball cheers on infielder Aiyana Coleman (17) as she finishes her home run during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.
Texas State softball season in review
Texas State golfer Jaxon Donaldson
Texas State men's golf wraps up postseason at National Golf Invitational
Texas State junior thrower Melanie Duron warming up to throw at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships, Saturday, March 25, 2025, in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Texas State track finds success at Twilight meet
Donate to The University Star