Mala Luna day two ends with high-energy crowds

With the shining sun and crop tops galore, day two of the biggest festival in San Antonio, Mala Luna, brought in an even bigger and louder crowd to end the weekend with a bang.

Starting at noon sharp, long lines of eager festival-goers filled the entrances of Wolff Stadium from the start of the day to the very end of the night before the last set. Sunday brought a famous lineup including Megan Thee Stallion, Trippie Redd, DaBaby, Playboi Carti, Diplo and Juice WRLD.

As the day carried on, bigger and tighter crowds gathered at both stages in order to get the best view of their favorite artists. Though some people prefer to be in the mosh pits, others gladly took the free space in the back to sing and dance around.

As the music began and lights went down, one person in the back of the crowd pushed and, like a domino effect, everyone else followed. Being pressed up against strangers, it is easy to quickly become friends as you sing along to some of your favorite songs.

Jadan Ross, mass communication and electronic media sophomore, said she couldn’t get enough of the vibe of the festival and the people that make the experience worthwhile, which keeps her coming back to Mala Luna for more.

“No matter if you are with your friends or with random people in the crowd, they want to sing and dance and vibe with you,” Ross said.

A sudden circle of people opened up in the middle of the crowd and everyone got hyped up while waiting for the beat to drop and jump back into the most pit. The only way to survive these crowds is to go along with it or tap out. Before Playboy Carti’s set, the bouncer warned the crowd to get out of the mosh pit if they were scared.

Within the first 15 minutes of his set, people began to push vigorously to get out of the mosh pit and some passed out due to the overcrowding and pushing. Ambulances showed up on-site while the sound of Playboi Carti’s hit songs continued to amplify in the background.

After all of the commotion, crowds of people lined up to refill their CamelBaks and find a spot to listen to the last two sets, Juice WRLD and Diplo, from a distance to end the night. As crowds of people walked out, an even bigger crowd of people were just making their way into the festival for the last sets.

Some people passed the time finishing their last-minute assignments for class the next day. Coby Johnston, mass communication sophomore, wrote his 800-word essay due at 11:59 p.m. throughout the day in the middle of the mosh pits.

“I have met a lot of really cool people today willing to let me use their hot spots, especially the lady who edited my essay while waiting for Meg Thee Stallion–she saved my life,” Johnston said.

Nia Avret, University of El Paso student, enjoyed the festival even after her eight-hour drive for the jam-packed two days of Mala Luna.

“My favorite part of the festival was Summer Walker even despite all of the difficulties with her set because the overall energy of the day was far more chill,” Avret said.

Even with the difficulties that inevitably arise when attending a music festival, Mala Luna did not fail to provide jam-packed, talented, fun weekend for the people of San Antonio and beyond. Keeping the spirit of San Antonio and hip-hop alive, the festival’s success kept people wanting more.

