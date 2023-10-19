61°
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State junior defensive end Ben Bell prepares for the Louisiana-Monroe game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Conference championship or bust for Texas State football
October 19, 2023
Post-Hardcore band End of Evergreen preforms at the Frights & Sounds Music Festival, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, Sean Patricks Brew Pub, Alley Stage.
San Marcos celebrates music with annual Frights and Sounds festival
October 19, 2023
SMPD reports spike in car larcenies in late September
SMPD reports spike in car larcenies in late September
October 19, 2023
Texas State senior setter Ryann Torres (14) and junior defensive specialist Jacqueline Lee (7) discuss strategy with fellow teammates, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
The cycle: From student to coach
October 18, 2023
Air vents with mold in them, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Savannah Mullens apartment in The Junction.
Residents take legal action against local complex
October 18, 2023
Illustration by Devon Crew
Studying abroad is more affordable than you think
October 18, 2023

San Marcos celebrates music with annual Frights and Sounds festival

Haley Velasco, Life and Arts Editor
October 19, 2023
Post-Hardcore+band+End+of+Evergreen+preforms+at+the+Frights+%26+Sounds+Music+Festival%2C+Friday%2C+Oct.+13%2C+2023%2C+Sean+Patricks+Brew+Pub%2C+Alley+Stage.
Meg Boles
Post-Hardcore band End of Evergreen preforms at the Frights & Sounds Music Festival, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, Sean Patrick’s Brew Pub, Alley Stage.

On Friday and Saturday, attendees at the fourth annual Frights and Sounds Music Festival were decked out as pirates, witches, mummies and more as local bands played with plenty of vendors to explore.

Frights and Sounds began in 2019 with the intention to create an event to kick off the Halloween season. Co-founders Mitchell Meitler, the lead vocalist for Our Last Daze, and Ricky Fullen, vocalist for HateWaker, felt that the San Marcos community didn’t have a Halloween-themed event, and chose to add music onto Frights and Sounds to spread their love for music.

“No one really did anything around this time, they tried every now and then, but it wasn’t consecutive” Meitler said. “I think we started the trend because there’s a few [organizers] now that have events around Halloween. And we’re blessed to have so many friends that are talented. The city is loaded with musicians of all different types.”

This year, the festival was held at Sean Patrick’s Irish Pub, The Porch and Jack’s Road House with 44 artists and more than 20 vendors spread across the three locations.

The artists are local and primarily fall under the alternative genre with the opportunity to let different forms of music thrive together.

“I grew up on the Warped Tour scene, so that’s very much what inspired me to do stuff like this,” Fullen said. “Being in front of so many different types of music and being able to do my art alongside of it while being in one place. Those festivals meant a lot to me, so I’m giving it back to the younger generation or just the scene in general here.”

Fullen believes that providing a space for new artists to perform is important and isn’t offered in many nearby cities anymore, including Austin and San Antonio.

Fullen’s determination to allow new artists to perform has been spread to new artists like Hudson Devlin, a drummer in the new indie rock band Soho Holiday. Devlin performed last year for the first time along with his bandmates for Frights and Sounds.

Devlin was ecstatic to perform for Frights and Sounds again, giving him more experience to become a successful musician.

“It’s a pretty good festival, because you get exposed to a bigger crowd,” Devlin said. “You also learn how to control nerves, learn what to bring and not bring, how everything works. It’s a big opportunity career wise and it’s just fun to be around these people in bands and all that.”

Planning for the festival begins as soon as the previous festival ends the year prior. Meitler and Fullen said they receive dozens of emails of new artists interested in playing every year. This year, Meitler and Fullen received enough requests to require them to prioritize expanding the number of locations the festival would be held.

Next year, Meitler and Fullen are planning on giving more artists exposure, while also expanding their audience.

“We need to get to a point where it’s going to be a family event,” Meitler said. “We really wanted to do something for the kids. We want to make sure this is a community base and at the end of it, it’s actually looked forward to by the entire community and people of all ages.”
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Life and Arts
New group gives student housing tenants a voice
Jane Doe Theatre Co. names aspiring playwrights
The principal founder of the Indigenous Cultures Institute, Mario Garza, leads the color guard, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the 12th annual Sacred Springs Powwow at The Meadows Center.
Annual Sacred Springs Powwow to return to San Marcos and educate community
Texas State professor Eraldo Dino Chiecchi flips through his book Josue: A Young Mans Life Lost to Suicide, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in his office at Old Main.
Texas State professor spreads suicide awareness with his new book
Journalism sophomore Breanna Lopez looks at a large-scale installation of plastic cemetery flowers on the wall, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at the The Unsettlements: Moms exhibition at Texas State Galleries.
“Linking the legacies”: Artist honors moms’ influences through exhibit at TXST
Karina Bozanich (left), actress for Tilly in She Kills Monsters, and Hatlyn Barricklow (right), actress for Agnes in She Kills Monsters, rehearse a scene in She Kills Monsters, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at the Performing Arts Center.
Theatre department handles grief in new play
Sections
Services
Contact Information

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Support Us and get our Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *