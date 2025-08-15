Texas State soccer returns to pitch in fashion with dominant season opener

Texas State soccer (1-0) kicked off its season with a dominating 9-1 victory over Our Lady of the Lake University (0-1) Thursday afternoon at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Katrin Agustsdottir and Helen Alormenu contributed to six of the nine Bobcat goals, as each put two in the net and assisted on one other. Midfielders Sadie Guzman and Alexis Montgomery also tallied one goal apiece, both of which were the first goals of their careers, with Guzman tallying one assist as well.

Texas State set multiple new match records in its season opener. The Bobcats’ 11 assists and 24 shots on goal each set the team’s new best mark for a single match.

Alormenu kicked off the goal scoring in the fourth minute of the match. Assists from midfielders Chloe Jones and Kaylie Smith set Alormenu up as she found the back of the net, just inside the right post, to give Texas State the early lead. Alormenu found the net again in the 20th minute, running the Bobcats’ lead to 2-0.

Shortly after Alormenu, Guzman notched her first career goal in the 24th minute. Guzman’s goal set a run of goal scoring into motion, as Agustsdottir, Montgomery and forward Constance Agyemang each added a goal within four minutes of Guzman. By the 28th minute, Texas State’s lead ballooned to 6-0.

Forward Halle Garcia added one more goal in the 45th minute for good measure, sending Texas State into the locker room with a 7-0 lead at the halfway point.

Agustsdottir kept the scoring right out of the gate to start the second half, notching her second goal of the match thanks to a Saints turnover in the 48th minute.

The second half slowed down after Texas State took an 8-0 lead, with neither side breaking through until OLLU found the back of the net for their first and only goal of the match on a rebounded penalty kick off the foot of Grace Reed.

Directly after, in the same minute they took a penalty, OLLU was called for a handball, giving Texas State a penalty kick of their own. Defender Kennely Bradley buried the penalty in the net, giving Texas State the 9-1 lead and setting what would be the final tally of the match.

The Bobcats will look to build on their dominating start to the season when they travel to San Antonio to take on the University of the Incarnate Word.

Kickoff between the Bobcats and Cardinals is set for 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 17th at Benson Stadium in San Antonio. The match will be streaming on ESPN+.











