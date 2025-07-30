80° San Marcos
Person tests positive for West Nile Virus in Hays County

Ryan Claycamp, News Editor
July 30, 2025
The Hays County Health Department (HCHD) was notified on July 29 that a lab confirmed a human case of West Nile Virus (WNV).

HCHD said it was the first reported human case of WNV in the county in 2025. Due to privacy reasons, HCHD is not releasing any details about the patient.

“WNV is a disease that is spread by the bite of infected mosquitoes,” HCHD wrote in a press release emailed to The Star. “Mosquitoes can become infected when they feed on the blood of infected birds.”

Ian Harris, an epidemiologist for HCHD, said WNV can not be spread from person-to-person, calling people “dead-end hosts” for the virus.

According to the press release, the county is monitoring mosquito pools in the county, but have not confirmed one yet. In 2024, multiple mosquito pools tested positive in Hays County, while over 3,000 tested positive statewide.

“Hays County Development Services is providing mosquito surveillance within the county to monitor and track mosquito-borne illnesses,” HCHD wrote in the press release. “Some mosquitoes can transfer potentially deadly diseases – known as arboviral diseases – to humans.”

The release stated Hays County will be sending mosquitoes from traps across the county to the Department of State Health Services in Austin for testing and identification of diseases that they may carry.

The CDC says the majority of people will experience no symptoms from WNV, but 20% of infected individuals will experience flu-like symptoms, and a small number can experience severe symptoms such as paralysis, nerve damage, swelling of the brain and death in extreme cases.

“Anyone experiencing these symptoms is encouraged to seek medical attention,” HCHD wrote in the release. “Currently, there is no specific treatment for West Nile Virus, but over-the-counter medicine can help reduce symptoms and supportive care can be provided in a hospital setting to those experiencing more severe symptoms.”

To avoid exposure to mosquito bites, HCHD has advised county residents to remember the “3 Ds.” Dress in long, loose and light colored clothing, wear insect repellants that contain DEET and drain any standing water.

For more information on the West Nile Virus, visit the CDC’s website.

Donate to The University Star