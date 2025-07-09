88° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Transfer portal makes big impact on Bobcats

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Editor
July 9, 2025
Carly Earnest
Texas State Baseball team walks onto the field before the game before Texas with their hands high, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Ballpark.

The NCAA baseball season officially ended on June 22, but for Texas State, the season came to an end far sooner. A 4-2 loss to Troy exactly one month earlier on May 22 signaled the end to yet another disappointing season for Bobcat baseball

With losing comes consequences and the consequences of another subpar season began to show for Texas State baseball very quickly.

Just five days after the Bobcats’ season came to an end, Friday night starter Alex Valentin announced on social media that he is entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal, starting the domino effect that ensued. Less than an hour after Valentin’s announcement, Matthew Tippie, a staple of the Bobcat bullpen, announced his entry into the transfer portal as well. Before the day ended, perhaps the biggest announcement came in the form of Ryne Farber, who, after two successful seasons as a Bobcat, entered his name in the transfer portal as well.

In his lone season as a Bobcat, Valentin went 5-5 with a 6.12 ERA. Although Valentin didn’t have the strongest end to his season, he was arguably the best pitcher on the Bobcats’ staff through the middle stretch of the season, which is why he earned himself the Friday night role. With strong outings against teams like Texas A&M, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana and Troy, Valentin undoubtedly upped his stock throughout the country.

Farber and Tippie both spent two years in San Marcos and were both crucial factors into whether the team would be successful. When Tippie arrived in San Marcos in 2024, he immediately became the high leverage, back-end bullpen guy for Texas State head coach Steven Trout. Tippie flashes electric stuff on the mound with a mid to upper 90’s fastball and an array of offspeed pitches to go with it. In 46.0 innings of work, Tippie struck out an eye popping 73 batters. The only knock on Tippie is his command, as he has a tendency to give up the walk.

Farber was one of the few consistent bright spots in the Bobcat baseball program the last two years. Farber made the opening day roster as a true freshman and immediately validated Trout’s choice to pencil his name in. In 2024, Farber hit .340 with a pair of homers, 10 doubles, a triple and drove in 25 runs. Taking a slight step back in 2025, Farber only hit .267 but still seemed to be the guy wanted up to the plate in the big spot.

Both Farber and Tippie have since committed to schools in Alabama. Tippie was first to announce his commitment to the University of Alabama, Farber followed shortly after and announced his commitment to Auburn. The two former teammates will now be bitter rivals in what is widely considered the best baseball conference in the country.

Along with Farber and Tippie, Valentin announced his commitment to South Carolina, meaning all three will remain in the same conference as SEC foes next season.

Catchers Theo Kummer and Ian Collier, relievers Taylor Seay and Ryan Lawton, along with infielders Kutter Gage-Webb and Travis Bragg have all entered the transfer portal as well. While none of the aforementioned were everyday starters, their collective departures add more holes to an already thinning roster.

While much of the portal news regarding Texas State baseball has been players departing, Trout is still out there trying to make a splash. Former Texas first baseman Jaquae Stewart recently announced his commitment to the Bobcats.

While Stewart didn’t get a very many at-bats in Austin, he had a big 2024 at Northwest Florida State College where he slashed .346/.555/.743 with 15 home runs to go along with those numbers.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
The Texas State baseball team huddles together before the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State Baseball to play in Inaugural Tournament in '26
Texas State baseball discusses next play against Southern Miss on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Bobcat Baseball Stadium.
Troy eliminates Texas State baseball from SBC tournament
Texas State sophomore pitcher Alex Valentinl (7) throws a pitch against Binghamton, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats defeated Binghamton 8-7.
Bobcat baseball heads to elimination game with Trojans after defeat to Southern Miss
Texas State junior #38 Bryson Dudley throws a strong pitch at the baseball game against the University of Texas on April 22, 2025 at the Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcat baseball advances in tournament with shutout victory
Members of the Texas State Baseball team look on at the game against Binghamton, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball drops final series of regular season
Texas State junior pitcher Jesus Tovar (13) throws a pitch against Oklahoma State, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Bobcats defeated Oklahoma State 4-2.
Bobcat baseball takes series against ULM Warhawks with eyes on a sweep
More in features
The Hays County Historic Courthouse.
Comparing immigrants to Jan. 6 insurrectionists is dangerous
The Texas State volleyball team poses for a photo following its victory over Houston Christian at the Rice Invitational, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston.
‘Cats go global during International Tour
logo
San Marcos, Hays County under flash flood warning
Photo courtesy of the San Marcos Police Department
San Marcos police revises policy for license plate cameras
Quiet zone construction concludes on three train routes
Quiet zone construction concludes on three train routes
Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra speaks during a press conference outside the Hays County Courthouse on July. 3, 2025. Becerra was criticizing an immigration raid made by state and federal law enforcement in Dripping Springs on April 1, 2025.
Advocacy groups release details surrounding April 1 raid in Dripping Springs
More in Sports
The Texas State mascot, Boko, gets excited before the start of the South Alabama football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats won 33-31 in 4OT.
Pac(k) your bags: Texas State to join Pac-12 in July 2026
Gevani McCoy drops back to pass during drills at the spring football game, Saturday, April 12, 2025, at UFCU Stadium.
TSUS Board of Regents call Special Meeting: What does this mean for Texas State & the Pac-12?
Texas State director of track and field John Frazier talks to senior jumper Kason O'Riley during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in San Marcos.
Texas State track and field reflects on successful season
Texas State softball cheers on infielder Aiyana Coleman (17) as she finishes her home run during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.
Texas State softball season in review
Texas State golfer Jaxon Donaldson
Texas State men's golf wraps up postseason at National Golf Invitational
Texas State junior thrower Melanie Duron warming up to throw at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships, Saturday, March 25, 2025, in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Texas State track finds success at Twilight meet
Donate to The University Star