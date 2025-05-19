79° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas State track finds success at Twilight meet

Luke Landa, Sports Reporter
May 19, 2025
Texas State Athletics
Texas State junior thrower Melanie Duron warming up to throw at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships, Saturday, March 25, 2025, in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The Texas State Bobcats found success at the Twilight meet in San Marcos, Texas, with several Bobcats setting meet records in multiple events.

On the throwing side, Lara Roberts set a new meet record in the women’s hammer throw with a mark of 69.46m.

Melanie Duron set the meet record in the women’s shot put with a mark of 17.38m. This throw improved Duron’s national rank to No. 16 in the event.

On the track, Shedrack Akpeki looked better than ever before in both the 100 and 200m events. In the 100m, Akpeki recorded the fastest all-conditions time in school history with a time of 10.18 (+2.8m/s). In the 200m, he ran a personal best time of 20.75. With these times, Akpeki has qualified for the NCAA West Regional Meet in both events.

Mihaljo Katanic won gold in the 400m hurdles with a time of 51.83. This mark was also a meet record.

Abigail Parra set a new meet record in the women’s 800m with a time of 2.07.89, which ranks fourth in school history in the event.

Kason O’Riley put forth another record-setting performance in the high jump event. O’Riley recorded a mark of 2.21m to win gold in the event, as well as set a new meet record.

The final regional qualifying list of athletes will be released next week after the conclusion of all NCAA D1 conference championship meets. The NCAA West Regional will be in College Station, Texas, and hosted by Texas A&M. The meet will run from May 28-31.

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Hunger weighs more than the 'freshman 15'
Hunger weighs more than the 'freshman 15'
Texas State redshirt junior defensive tackle Levi Bell (54) lines up on the line of scrimmage in a three point stance prepared to rush the quarterback once the ball is snapped against Houston Christian University, Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.&#160;&#160;
Texas State Football alumni join forces in the UFL with Michigan Panthers, reflect on careers
logo
Fox tests positive for rabies after biting Wimberley pedestrian
Review: 'Sinners' bites into history and culture
Review: 'Sinners' bites into history and culture
Sophomore runner Abigail Parra makes her way to the finish at the Old Glory Gallop in Grand Prairie, Texas, Saturday, October 7, 2023.
Bobcats track and field sweep SBC Outdoor Championships
Texas State head coach Ricci Woodard cheers for her players as they spring around the bases and score over Texas A&amp;M, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Bobcat Softball Complex. The Bobcats beat the Aggies 7-6.
Bobcat softball exits conference tournament early in upset loss
More in Sports
Texas State senior wide receiver Jaden Williams (0) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the University of North Texas during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Jaden Williams invited to Raiders rookie minicamp
Texas State women's basketball head coach Zenerae Antoine gets recognition for becoming the winningest coach in program history after a victory against Georgia State on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. The Bobcats won 64-48.
Texas State women's basketball adds two assistant coaches to staff
Texas State softball cheers on infielder Aiyana Coleman (17) as she finishes her home run during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.
Bobcat Softball lands several postseason awards
Texas State sophomore designated player Emilee Baker (1) celebrates with Head Coach Ricci Woodard after making it to third base during the quarterfinal round game of the Sun Belt conference tournament against Marshall,. Friday, May 10, 2024, at Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball clinches Sun Belt Regular Season championship in dominating fashion
Texas State junior pitcher Jesus Tovar (13) throws a pitch against Oklahoma State, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Bobcats defeated Oklahoma State 4-2.
Bobcat baseball takes series against ULM Warhawks with eyes on a sweep
Texas State Quadball senior team captain David Avila participates in a scrimmage on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at Spring Lake Fields.
Texas State Quadball's journey to a successful season
More in trackandfield
Texas State director of track and field John Frazier talks to senior jumper Kason O'Riley during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in San Marcos.
Coach Frazier leads team to prosperous season
Senior Kason O'Riley attempting the high jump at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Bobcat track and field sets records and makes multiple podium visits at Texas Invitational
Junior Abigail Parra runs at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.
Three Bobcats earn Sun Belt Conference weekly honors
Senior Kason O'Riley attempting the high jump at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Bobcat track and field find success at various meets
Texas State senior sprinter Drew Donley sprints for the 200m race at Bobcat Invitational on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Bobcat Track and Field Stadium.
Donley having success on track team
Texas State sophomore long jumper Chris Preddie leaps in the air during the men's long jump event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Chris Preddie named Sun Belt Conference Men's Field Athlete of the Week
Donate to The University Star