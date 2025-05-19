Texas State track finds success at Twilight meet

The Texas State Bobcats found success at the Twilight meet in San Marcos, Texas, with several Bobcats setting meet records in multiple events.

On the throwing side, Lara Roberts set a new meet record in the women’s hammer throw with a mark of 69.46m.

Melanie Duron set the meet record in the women’s shot put with a mark of 17.38m. This throw improved Duron’s national rank to No. 16 in the event.

On the track, Shedrack Akpeki looked better than ever before in both the 100 and 200m events. In the 100m, Akpeki recorded the fastest all-conditions time in school history with a time of 10.18 (+2.8m/s). In the 200m, he ran a personal best time of 20.75. With these times, Akpeki has qualified for the NCAA West Regional Meet in both events.

Mihaljo Katanic won gold in the 400m hurdles with a time of 51.83. This mark was also a meet record.

Abigail Parra set a new meet record in the women’s 800m with a time of 2.07.89, which ranks fourth in school history in the event.

Kason O’Riley put forth another record-setting performance in the high jump event. O’Riley recorded a mark of 2.21m to win gold in the event, as well as set a new meet record.

The final regional qualifying list of athletes will be released next week after the conclusion of all NCAA D1 conference championship meets. The NCAA West Regional will be in College Station, Texas, and hosted by Texas A&M. The meet will run from May 28-31.