ACL Weekend Two: Day two hosts Childish Gambino’s ‘very last show’

Feelings of fall set into day two of ACL with temperatures consistently in the 60s. Fans had a full Saturday to look ahead for performances from Billie Eilish, 21 Savage and a highly anticipated show by Childish Gambino.

Shows began at 11:30 a.m. with The Barton Hills Choir performing at the Austin Kiddie Limits stage. Five other bands soon followed afterward at 11:45 a.m.: The Aquadolls on the Miller Lite Stage, Blackillac on the Vrbo stage, Wesley Bray and the Disciples of Joy on the Tito’s Handmade Vodka stage, Armani White on the T-Mobile stage and Vanessa Zamora on the BMI stage.

Born in Tijuana, Mexico, Vanessa Zamora ties Spanish vocals to a psychedelic pop sound. The early crowd eagerly engaged in Zamora’s performance despite the language barriers from some audience members.

Festival attendee Janet Chaparro said she never heard of Zamora before seeing the ACL lineup. Chaparro and her friends arrived early to see Zamora perform for their first time.

“(Her show) was pretty amazing,” Chaparro said. “It was more than I expected.”

A long day of music ahead, Zamora said she was grateful to have performed at ACL and wished everyone a positive festival experience.

“Thank you so much for coming and have fun,” Zamora said.

Though ACL scheduled 43 performances for the day, the festival also accommodated each Austinite and University of Texas fan by broadcasting the red river rivalry game between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners in the Barton Springs Beer Hall. Chants of “Texas fight” and “OU sucks” powered over some performances as the game played.

Next to the Barton Springs Beer Hall, Hippie Sabotage took the Miller Lite stage at 3:00 p.m. The EDM duo consisting of brothers Kevin and Jeff Saurer played in front of a crowd ready to let loose.

The audience rejoiced when the sun finally shined through the clouds left from Friday’s cold front, and raindrops fell through the sunlight as a refreshing complement to Hippie Sabotage’s energetic performance.

Before the show, ACL goer Logan Shugart said he had never seen Hippie Sabotage. He said by the looks of the crowd, though, he was excited for anything taking place in the performance.

“(Hippie Sabotage) must be awesome if this is the crowd we have to look forward to,” Shugart said. “It looks like the crowd that is always at ACL: a fun crowd.”

After Hippie Sabotage, Alabama Shakes lead singer Brittany Howard performed as a solo act on the Honda stage at 4 p.m. Howard played songs including “Stay high,” “Baby” and a cover of Jackie Wilson’s 1967 song “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher.”

ACL attendee Zoey Hanrahan said Howard’s relationship to the crowd was especially unique in seeing her perform.

“I love her connection to the audience,” Hanrahan said. “She has put on an amazing live performance.”

Fans began to pile into the grounds of Zilker park at 6:00 p.m. to see MASEGO on the Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage, Billie Eilish on the Honda stage and Gary Clark Jr. on the American Express stage.

MASEGO’s show consisted of songs including “Tadow,” “Lady Lady” and a rendition of Fergie’s 2006 song “Glamorous.” He drew excitement in his performance by soloing on his saxophone, moonwalking across the stage and tossing roses to females in the crowd.

Festival goer Caitlyn Richardson said MASEGO plays very good live music and she appreciates the smooth sounds in his songs.

“I enjoy musicianship,” Richardson said. “I think it’s cool that he plays instruments and sings. He’s an all-around performer.”

On the American Express stage, Austin’s own Gary Clark Jr. showed the festival what local music is about in his performance. Clark played a setlist including “Got My Eyes On You,” “Can’t Sleep” and a version of The Beatles’ 1969 song “Come Together.” Clark also brought on stage to perform Austin rap duo Blackillac, whose performance kicked off ACL day two.

Artists often spend months traveling on tour with little time to rest, so Clark said he was glad to be performing in his hometown.

“Austin, it feels good to be home,” Clark said.

After Clark’s performance, ACL goers packed themselves at the American Express stage for Childish Gambino’s show. Rumors have circulated that this would be the rapper’s final performance.

Thousands piled in to brave the hour-long wait for Childish Gambino. The crowd roared when they saw Matthew McConaughey walk from the VIP seating and toward the stage, and again when he returned. Yes, Matthew McConaughey was at ACL. Others passed the time singing “This Love” by Maroon 5, “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers and “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond.

At precisely 8:00 p.m., thundering bass sounded through the audience and chants of “Gambino” were heard throughout the crowd. Donald Glover, AKA Childish Gambino, entered his performance on a rising stage in the middle of the audience with lights beaming up toward the sky and disco balls reflecting the lights into the crowd.

After performing on the road for two years, Glover said he is happy to hold his final performance at ACL.

“This is our very last show,” Glover said. “This is church tonight.”

Glover performed many hit songs including “The Worst Guys,” “Feels Like Summer,” “This is America,” “Sober,” “3005,” and “Redbone.” The crowd reciprocated Glover’s intensity so much that he rated the audience’s energy a 31 on a scale of one to ten.

“This has probably been the most fun tour of my life,” Glover said. “I want to say thank you to everybody.”

Glover said he was excited to perform his last show in a city as rich in music and arts as Austin.

“Austin, Texas, I love you,” Glover said.

The audience stood stunned as the final lights shut off from Childish Gambino’s performance. More chants of “Gambino” were shouted in a curtain call attempt until ACL displayed a sign on the stage’s TV panels that read, “Thank you! See you tomorrow!”

The crowd dispersed from the American Express stage to either call it a night, attend an ACL late night show or watch The Cure close out Saturday night with songs including “Friday I’m in Love” and “Boys Don’t Cry.”

Sunday’s lineup will include performances by Third Eye Blind, Kacey Musgraves, Robyn and Mumford and Sons to close out ACL Fest 2019.

For more information on tickets, performing artists or other ACL activities, visit the website or download the official ACL app.

This is a test.

Viewed 1 times, 1 visits today