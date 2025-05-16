88° San Marcos
Texas State Football alumni join forces in the UFL with Michigan Panthers, reflect on careers

Hope Monte, Sports Reporter
May 16, 2025
Photo courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State redshirt junior defensive tackle Levi Bell (54) lines up on the line of scrimmage in a three point stance prepared to rush the quarterback once the ball is snapped against Houston Christian University, Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.  

Two Texas State Football alumni, Levi Bell and James Neal, won’t be too far from Bobcat Nation as they travel to Houston with the UFL Michigan Panthers (5-2) to play the Roughnecks (3-4) in week eight of the 2025 season.

Bell and Neal, who are making their mark in the professional football scene while joining forces on the Michigan Panthers, credit the growth of their careers to perseverance and keeping faith, they said.

“It has been a journey, and it’s not easy. It really just requires faith in God, and faith for me, is everything,” Bell said. “So that’s the main thing for me, because if it wasn’t for Him, I would not have these doors opened.”

Defensive tackle Levi Bell played his final collegiate season in 2022 at Texas State, where he has since continued his career and transitioned between multiple squads in both the UFL and NFL, including the Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts and his current team, the Michigan Panthers.

“You gotta be very patient, and don’t give up. A lot of guys, it doesn’t go the way they want, and they just give up because they’re just like, ‘this is too hard,’” Bell said. “But if you really have that dream and you just keep going, keep going, if it’s God’s will, it’s going to happen.”

While navigating between teams and overcoming injury, Bell continues to pursue his goals of playing in the NFL and focuses on building film for recruitment, he said.

“You want to show the NFL teams that you’re healthy, you’re in shape, you’re still at a good competing status,” Bell said, “If you just waited and sat on the couch for an NFL team to call, then they’ll just be like, ah, there’s younger guys.”

Just a few weeks into his professional career, middle linebacker James Neal has already picked up a similar mindset that Bell carries.

“Guys at this level, they never stop working. It’s like a replacement business, so you take a day off, somebody else is not,” Neal said. “Always work on your craft, because those around you are definitely working on theirs.”

Neal joined the Texas State squad as a transfer from the University of Texas El Paso in his final collegiate year and competed in the 204-2025 season until getting signed by the Panthers in late April.

He stuck around in San Marcos for the spring, keeping up with training and taking part in Texas State’s Pro Day where many scouts attended.

“I was just talking with my agent, it was kind of like, you got to stay ready, make sure that you’re doing all these things, just in case you get that call,” Neal said. “And lo and behold, not too long ago, the Michigan Panthers called.”

In his third week with the Panthers, Neal got his first minutes on the field during Michigan’s win against the Arlington Renegades.

After completing his collegiate career and getting adjusted to life at the next level, Neal holds similar reflections about his life as an athlete to his teammate Levi Bell.

“I always say faith without works is dead, so I just continue to pray and continue to work and just trusting God that he’ll lead me in the right path,” Neal said.

Bell, Neal and the Panthers will play the Roughnecks on Saturday, May 17, at 12 p.m. at TDECU, available for streaming on Fox.

“This is a chance to make playoffs, and that’s what we’re trying to do, so it’s gonna be an exciting game,” Neal said.

