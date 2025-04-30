Coach Frazier leads team to prosperous season

Coaching track and field is nothing new for John Frazier. With over 30 years of experience coaching at universities such as UCLA, Florida, Arizona and Tennessee, Frazier brings a level of excellence to Texas State.

Frazier said his college coach encouraged him to get into coaching.

“When I first graduated at UCLA, I wasn’t ready for the real world yet,” Frazier said. “I wanted to work on a master’s degree, and my college coach encouraged me to get into coaching as a [Graduate Assistant]. I kind of had a [Graduate Assistant] position at a place called UC Irvine.”

Frazier is currently in his third year of being the director of track and field and cross country. He also acts as the throwing coach for track and field. He said at the time, when looking for a new opportunity the new role at Texas State was very intriguing.

“The pandemic hit, and it exposed a lot of weaknesses of things that I was not used to,” Frazier said. “I hadn’t been a director before, being able to have control and do things in a way I would like to. That attracted me to Texas State.”

Randal Grizzle is one of the assistant coaches for the Bobcats that work with cross country and distance athletes. He has been with the program since January 2023. He said that working with Frazier is great.

“Knowing that [Frazier] came from one of the greatest college track and field teams that ever existed at UCLA, he knows what an overall track and field team looks like,” Grizzle said. “[Frazier] has honestly come through with what he said he would do. Which is if I’ve got [athletes] that are deserving, they’ll be rewarded one way or another.”

Since Frazier’s hiring for the Bobcats’ track and field program, he has helped re-establish Texas State as one of the top track programs in the nation. In his first two seasons, he has four Bobcats and a relay team compete in both in the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor championships.

Wanting to get the best out of the athletes Frazier coaches, he said communication is very important.

“I want to communicate with [the athletes] and get them to execute,” Frazier said. “There’s always a lot of failure in athletics. Having them understand that failure can bring about success [is important].”

Frazier led the Bobcats’ women’s team to a Sun Belt Conference Championship during the indoor track season, also having 19 athletes earn All-Sun Belt honors.

Frazier said the awards he has received are an overall team effort.

“Well, it always feels good when you’re recognized,” Frazier said. “The hard work of the athletes and my coaching staff allows that to happen. Obviously, I’m working too, but it’s just not about one person.”

With the outdoor track and field season well underway, Frazier’s mindset when in outdoor season compared to indoor season is different because of where he was raised.

“I’m a product of the West Coast, where indoors is not a big deal,” Frazier said. “There is only an outdoor Olympic Games, and so I have a mindset of preparing my athletes with the indoor season, for outdoors season.”

Frazier has coached in three different conferences: Pac 10, SEC and the SBC. He said there is a notable difference between all of the conferences.

“The SEC brings a lot of pressure, and I thrive on pressure,” Frazier said. “I always wanted to be amongst the best, and I think my SEC experience has prepared me to rise to a level of competition here in Texas State.”

With several Bobcats and Texas State event groups atop the conference and NCAA rankings, the end of the season is pivotal. The Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships are scheduled for May 8-10 in Harrisonburg, Va.