The Edge
83° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Coach Frazier leads team to prosperous season

R.J. Porcher, Sports Reporter
April 30, 2025
Allison Drinnon
Texas State director of track and field John Frazier talks to senior jumper Kason O’Riley during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in San Marcos.

Coaching track and field is nothing new for John Frazier. With over 30 years of experience coaching at universities such as UCLA, Florida, Arizona and Tennessee, Frazier brings a level of excellence to Texas State.

Frazier said his college coach encouraged him to get into coaching.

“When I first graduated at UCLA, I wasn’t ready for the real world yet,” Frazier said. “I wanted to work on a master’s degree, and my college coach encouraged me to get into coaching as a [Graduate Assistant]. I kind of had a [Graduate Assistant] position at a place called UC Irvine.”

Frazier is currently in his third year of being the director of track and field and cross country. He also acts as the throwing coach for track and field. He said at the time, when looking for a new opportunity the new role at Texas State was very intriguing. 

“The pandemic hit, and it exposed a lot of weaknesses of things that I was not used to,” Frazier said. “I hadn’t been a director before, being able to have control and do things in a way I would like to. That attracted me to Texas State.”

Randal Grizzle is one of the assistant coaches for the Bobcats that work with cross country and distance athletes. He has been with the program since January 2023. He said that working with Frazier is great.

“Knowing that [Frazier] came from one of the greatest college track and field teams that ever existed at UCLA, he knows what an overall track and field team looks like,” Grizzle said. “[Frazier] has honestly come through with what he said he would do. Which is if I’ve got [athletes] that are deserving, they’ll be rewarded one way or another.”

Since Frazier’s hiring for the Bobcats’ track and field program, he has helped re-establish Texas State as one of the top track programs in the nation. In his first two seasons, he has four Bobcats and a relay team compete in both in the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor championships.

Wanting to get the best out of the athletes Frazier coaches, he said communication is very important.

“I want to communicate with [the athletes] and get them to execute,” Frazier said. “There’s always a lot of failure in athletics. Having them understand that failure can bring about success [is important].”

Frazier led the Bobcats’ women’s team to a Sun Belt Conference Championship during the indoor track season, also having 19 athletes earn All-Sun Belt honors.

Frazier said the awards he has received are an overall team effort.

“Well, it always feels good when you’re recognized,” Frazier said. “The hard work of the athletes and my coaching staff allows that to happen. Obviously, I’m working too, but it’s just not about one person.”

With the outdoor track and field season well underway, Frazier’s mindset when in outdoor season compared to indoor season is different because of where he was raised.

“I’m a product of the West Coast, where indoors is not a big deal,” Frazier said. “There is only an outdoor Olympic Games, and so I have a mindset of preparing my athletes with the indoor season, for outdoors season.”

Frazier has coached in three different conferences: Pac 10, SEC and the SBC. He said there is a notable difference between all of the conferences.

“The SEC brings a lot of pressure, and I thrive on pressure,” Frazier said. “I always wanted to be amongst the best, and I think my SEC experience has prepared me to rise to a level of competition here in Texas State.”

With several Bobcats and Texas State event groups atop the conference and NCAA rankings, the end of the season is pivotal.  The Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships are scheduled for May 8-10 in Harrisonburg, Va.

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Redeem Team turned Dream Team
Redeem Team turned Dream Team
Greg Abbott threatens state funding to San Marcos ahead of ceasefire resolution
Greg Abbott threatens state funding to San Marcos ahead of ceasefire resolution
Texas State freshman left fielder Zachary Gingrich (12) celebrates hitting a double during the game against Illinois, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. University of Illinois beat Texas State 15-3.
Texas State baseball looks to win rematch versus rival Roadrunners at home
Inside the Capitol: Senate Bill 37
Inside the Capitol: Senate Bill 37
Cars parked outside what is now the administration and theatre building, from the collection of Karen Cervenka. January 1973
Alumnae reminisce through years at Southwest Texas
Sophomore shortstop Ryne Farber (3) cheers after hitting a double during the game against Binghamton at Bobcat Ballpark Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.
11-run inning fifth inning leads Bobcats to run-rule victory over Troy
More in Sports
Texas State junior pitcher Emma Strood (25) pitching against Troy, Friday, April 18th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats softball drops series in final homestand of regular season to Ragin Cajuns
Texas State football head coach G.J. Kinne directs the team as they face North Texas at the Servpro First Responder Bowl. Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State football adds new quarterback from portal
Texas State senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) runs the ball down the field and past the Golden Eagles defense. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
Joey Hobert invited to Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.
Yvonne Chamness selected to compete in NCAA Regional tournament
Texas State junior LHP Alex Valentin (7) pitching against Grand Canyon, Sunday, Mar. 2nd, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats drop back-to-back games against No.20 Troy Trojans
Texas State senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) celebrates winning the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl against North Texas, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Jordan McCloud receives shot at NFL with camp invite from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More in trackandfield
Senior Kason O'Riley attempting the high jump at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Bobcat track and field sets records and makes multiple podium visits at Texas Invitational
Junior Abigail Parra runs at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.
Three Bobcats earn Sun Belt Conference weekly honors
Senior Kason O'Riley attempting the high jump at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Bobcat track and field find success at various meets
Texas State senior sprinter Drew Donley sprints for the 200m race at Bobcat Invitational on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Bobcat Track and Field Stadium.
Donley having success on track team
Texas State sophomore long jumper Chris Preddie leaps in the air during the men's long jump event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Chris Preddie named Sun Belt Conference Men's Field Athlete of the Week
Senior Kason O'Riley attempting the high jump at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Multiple Bobcats set records at 44 Farms Team Invitational
Donate to The University Star