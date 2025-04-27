Bobcat track and field sets records and makes multiple podium visits at Texas Invitational

The Texas State track and field team competed at the Texas Invitational (April 24-25) in Austin, Texas. The Bobcats made trips to the podium and set records in their last track meet before the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships.

Freshman Kendall Lemm placed second in the women’s high jump. Lemm put forth a mark of 1.70m and remains the Sun Belt leader in the event.

The Dynamic duo of Kason O’Riley and Aiden Hayes continued to shine on the men’s side of the high jump event. O’Riley won gold in the event with a personal best outdoor mark of 2.21m. O’Riley is first in the Sun Belt and tied for fourth in the NCAA in the event.

Hayes won silver with a mark of 2.13m and sits firmly in second place in the conference.

Another freshman who made noise at the meet was Mihajlo Katanic. Katanic bested his previous PR in the 400m hurdles with a time of 50.48. This time ranks him first in the conference and is the second-best 400m hurdle time in school history.

Taejha Badal took gold in the women’s 200m when she recorded a new PR time of 23.23. Badal ranks second in the Sun Belt for the event.

Anthony Sandoval capped off the first night of the meet when he placed third in the men’s 5000m. Sandoval recorded an outdoor PR in the event with a time of 15:07.01.

Drew Donley continues to have a record-shattering year in the 100m event. Donley improved on his time and broke the school record that he previously set last week with a spectacular time of 10.22.

The freshmen duo of women javelin throwers Charlize Goody and McKenah Sears etched their names into the Texas State record books. Goody recorded a mark of 48.86m, good enough to be the fourth-best throw in school history and take gold at the meet. Sears placed third with a mark of 46.11m, the 10th-best mark in school history.

Precious Okougbodu earned third place in the women’s triple jump with a mark of 12.36m. Okougbodu also contributed to the Bobcats 4×100 relay team, placing second with a time of 45.02.

Texas State track and field will look to rest up next week with the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships in Harrisonburg, Virginia, looming. The Bobcats will compete May 8-10.