Three Bobcats earn Sun Belt Conference weekly honors

Abigail Parra, Lara Roberts and Drew Donley all earned weekly Sun Belt Conference Athlete of the Week honors after their performances in their most recent meet, the conference announced Wednesday.

Parra earned the women’s track athlete of the week after she set a personal record in the 1500m with a time of 4:18.87. She broke her own school record and previous personal best by nearly six seconds.

After the crushing of the previous school record, Parra now ranks first in the Sun Belt in the event.

Roberts, the Women’s Field Athlete of the Week, had a monumental week in California. She recorded the NCAA-leading mark in the women’s hammer throw twice at two separate meets.

At the Pacific Coast Invitational, Roberts took gold and recorded her first NCAA-leading mark with a throw of 70.34m. She was the first athlete in the NCAA to throw over 70 meters in the event.

At the Mt. Sac Relays, only two days after the Pacific Coast Invitational, Roberts improved on her leading mark with a throw of 70.97m. She placed second at this meet, only behind Olympic Champion Camryn Rogers. She is the only NCAA athlete to have multiple throws over 70 meters this season.

Donley earned his second outdoor track athlete of the week honor after his performance at the Mt. Sac Relays in the 100 and 200m events.

In the 100m dash, Donley broke the school record with a wind-legal time of 10.26 and placed seventh overall at the meet. He ranks first in the Sun Belt for the event, no other athlete in the conference has run a time under 10.30.

In the 200m, he took gold at the meet with a blistering personal best time of 20.51m. This time places him first in the Sun Belt, 14th in the NCAA and fourth in the West Region in the event.

Up next for Texas State track and field is the Texas Invitational on April 25 and 26. The meet will be hosted by the Texas Longhorns in Austin, Texas, where the Bobcats will look to continue their impressive season.