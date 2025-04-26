The Edge
77° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Three Bobcats earn Sun Belt Conference weekly honors

Luke Landa, Sports Reporter
April 26, 2025
Texas State Athletics
Junior Abigail Parra runs at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.

Abigail Parra, Lara Roberts and Drew Donley all earned weekly Sun Belt Conference Athlete of the Week honors after their performances in their most recent meet, the conference announced Wednesday.

Parra earned the women’s track athlete of the week after she set a personal record in the 1500m with a time of 4:18.87. She broke her own school record and previous personal best by nearly six seconds.

After the crushing of the previous school record, Parra now ranks first in the Sun Belt in the event.

Roberts, the Women’s Field Athlete of the Week, had a monumental week in California. She recorded the NCAA-leading mark in the women’s hammer throw twice at two separate meets.

At the Pacific Coast Invitational, Roberts took gold and recorded her first NCAA-leading mark with a throw of 70.34m. She was the first athlete in the NCAA to throw over 70 meters in the event.

At the Mt. Sac Relays, only two days after the Pacific Coast Invitational, Roberts improved on her leading mark with a throw of 70.97m. She placed second at this meet, only behind Olympic Champion Camryn Rogers. She is the only NCAA athlete to have multiple throws over 70 meters this season.

Donley earned his second outdoor track athlete of the week honor after his performance at the Mt. Sac Relays in the 100 and 200m events.

In the 100m dash, Donley broke the school record with a wind-legal time of 10.26 and placed seventh overall at the meet. He ranks first in the Sun Belt for the event, no other athlete in the conference has run a time under 10.30.

In the 200m, he took gold at the meet with a blistering personal best time of 20.51m. This time places him first in the Sun Belt, 14th in the NCAA and fourth in the West Region in the event.

Up next for Texas State track and field is the Texas Invitational on April 25 and 26. The meet will be hosted by the Texas Longhorns in Austin, Texas, where the Bobcats will look to continue their impressive season.

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Duo Junior Ireland Simme and Senior Sofia Fortuna during their match against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette on, Sunday, March 23, 2024 at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Record-setting season ends in heartbreak for Bobcat tennis
TXST implements new summer pay policy for professors
TXST implements new summer pay policy for professors
Workers demolish the burned Iconic Village apartments Jan.15, 2019, on North LBJ Drive.
Grand jury declines to indict man arrested for Iconic Village arson
Texas State senior catcher Austin Munguia (42) celebrates hitting a home run against the University of Illinois with Texas State junior catcher Theo Kummer (41), Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Illinois 5-2.
Texas State run rules Tarleton State in seven innings
City council continues discussion on Cape’s Dam, approves feasability study
City council continues discussion on Cape’s Dam, approves feasability study
Review: Death of a Unicorn stampedes, satisfies
Review: Death of a Unicorn stampedes, satisfies
More in Sports
Texas State senior #40 Austin Eaton celebrates against the University of Texas on April 22, 2025 at the Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats give up lead in ninth, lose slugfest with #1 Texas
Kate Bubela, sophomore infielder, celebrates with her teammates after hitting a grand slam during the game against Missouri State on Friday, March 8, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat softball drops third straight game in loss to Baylor
Jack Burke set to cap off standout collegiate career with Texas State men's golf
Jack Burke set to cap off standout collegiate career with Texas State men's golf
Texas State baseball raises their states following a victory over No.5 UT-Austin, Tuesday, April 1st, 2025 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Texas State to host in-state rivals in Midweek showdown
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Siltala’s journey to NCAA Greens
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Texas State men's golf prepares for Sun Belt Conference Championship
More in trackandfield
Senior Kason O'Riley attempting the high jump at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Bobcat track and field find success at various meets
Texas State senior sprinter Drew Donley sprints for the 200m race at Bobcat Invitational on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Bobcat Track and Field Stadium.
Donley having success on track team
Texas State sophomore long jumper Chris Preddie leaps in the air during the men's long jump event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Chris Preddie named Sun Belt Conference Men's Field Athlete of the Week
Senior Kason O'Riley attempting the high jump at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Multiple Bobcats set records at 44 Farms Team Invitational
Texas State junior thrower Melanie Duron warming up to throw at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships, Saturday, March 25, 2025, in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Melanie Duron takes homes Sun Belt Conference Athlete of the Week Award
Texas State freshman sprinter Mihajlo Katanic jumps the hurdle during the 400m race at Bobcat Invitational on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Bobcat Track and Field Stadium.
Texas State men's track and field ranked 12th
Donate to The University Star