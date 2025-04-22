A conversation with an immigration attorney: What TXST international students need to know

Two international students at Texas State University have experienced sudden changes to their immigration status, as part of a broader federal crackdown.

“To protect student privacy, we are not sharing individual details,” Jayme Blaschke, a university spokesperson, wrote in an April 11 email to The Star. “However, we are assisting the affected students by connecting them with appropriate resources. TXST is committed to supporting our international students while complying with all state and federal laws.”

Similar cases have been reported at universities across Texas, where 23 institutions have experienced changes in the immigration status of their international students as of April 17, according to Inside Higher Ed.

To help break it down, The University Star spoke with Austin-based immigration attorney William Jang, who offered key legal explanations about how student visas work, what Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) is and what happens when either is revoked.

Student visas: What they are and how they work

A student visa is a travel document that allows a noncitizen to enter the United States for a specific purpose: to study. There are three main types:

– F-1 Visa: This is the most common, used by students studying at academic institutions like colleges, universities, high schools or English language programs.

– M-1 Visa: This visa is for vocational or technical training—think programs for mechanics, flight school or culinary arts.

– J-1 Visa: Issued to exchange visitors participating in government-approved programs, including university exchanges or research positions.

Most students at universities like Texas State are on F-1 visas. To receive one, they must apply through a U.S. consulate, complete an interview and get the visa stamp placed in their passport, Jang said.

“A student visa is a visa that allows an individual to come to the United States to study,” Jang said. “If they’re already in the United States with a different visa… they can also apply for a change of status.”

Visa vs. Status

Many students don’t realize that holding a valid visa doesn’t guarantee the right to remain in the U.S. once they’ve arrived. A visa only allows entry into the country. Once inside, a student’s status, granted upon entry and confirmed on a document called the I-94, determines whether they can stay.

Status is what keeps a student in the U.S. legally. If a student stops attending classes or violates the terms of their visa, they risk losing that status, even if their visa is still technically valid.

“Your status is what allows you to stay here,” Jang said. “The visa is only used to come into the country.”

According to an immigration fact sheet from Penn State, “A person can have a visa that has expired while also maintaining their status.”

What Is SEVIS?

SEVIS is a federal database that tracks noncitizen students and their school enrollment. Universities are required to report updates to SEVIS, like whether a student is attending class, dropping below full-time hours or leaving school.

Each student has a SEVIS record tied to their visa type and enrollment status. This system was created to help the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) monitor student compliance and national security risks. It’s managed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“It’s a system that the school officials and the government communicate with,” Jang said. “So there’s an account associated with that student and the school and the government.”

SEVIS termination vs. visa revocation

Though they might sound similar, a SEVIS termination and visa revocation are two different actions with different consequences.

– Visa revocation affects your ability to reenter the U.S. If your visa is revoked but your status remains valid, you can stay in the U.S., but you won’t be able to return if you leave.

– SEVIS termination, on the other hand, ends your immigration status, meaning you are no longer considered a legal student in the U.S. even if your visa is still in your passport.

– SEVIS terminations are usually triggered when a student drops out, fails to enroll full-time or violates other visa conditions. However, recent reports show ICE has begun terminating records for reasons like past arrests, minor legal charges or political speech online.

“What the Trump administration is doing, they’re trying to circumvent [the legal process]… by just terminating the SEVIS,” Jang said. “They’re just doing it without any hearings, without due process, sometimes on flimsy grounds.”

What happens if your status is terminated?

Once a SEVIS record is terminated, the student is technically out of status and could be subject to deportation. ICE may initiate removal proceedings, especially if the termination was tied to a criminal charge or alleged violation of status.

Students in this situation may lose work authorization, be unable to reenter the country and have any dependent family members’ statuses terminated as well.

Even if you receive a notice of termination, you still have legal rights. “Students still have rights, even if their SEVIS record is terminated,” Jang said. “That includes the right to see a judge and fight the decision.”

What should students do?

If you learn your SEVIS record has been terminated or your visa revoked, Jang said:

1- Do not leave the U.S. without legal advice. Departing could limit your ability to challenge the termination or reenter later.

2- Gather documentation like your I-94, visa, I-20 and any school records.

3- Contact your DSO (Designated School Official) to confirm what was reported and why.

4- Consult an immigration attorney as soon as possible.

“Leaving could cause reentry issues, so you want to talk to a lawyer first,” Jang said.

Know Your Rights

If approached by ICE, you have the right to remain silent, speak to an attorney and present documentation. You are not required to answer questions or sign anything without legal counsel.

Students interested in hearing from attorneys can access the Texas Immigration Law Council’s Know Your Rights Webinar, catered to international students in Texas higher education, which took place Friday, April 18.