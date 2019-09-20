Vehicle speed plays critical role in fatal crash

The City of San Marcos issued a press release this morning detailing that speed played a critical role in a crash early morning Friday.

“At approximately 12:02 a.m., San Marcos Police, San Marcos Fire and Hays County EMS were dispatched to the 300 block of West Hopkins for a major traffic collision,” the press release stated.

According to the release, responding units located a motorcycle and driver who was deceased. The driver has been identified as Brandon Heath Gutierrez, 37, of New Braunfels, Texas. Justice of the Peace JoAnne Prado pronounced Gutierrez deceased at the scene. The press release stated that Gutierrez was driving his 2008 Suzuki GSX-R600 Motorcycle towards the square on West Hopkins.

“Gutierrez appears to have traveled into the oncoming traffic lane, and lost control of the motorcycle due to excessive speed,” the press release stated. “Gutierrez struck the front end of a 2017 Nissan Versa that was traveling away from the square in the 300 block of West Hopkins at the time of the collision. The driver of the Versa remained on scene and cooperated during the investigation.”

No criminal charges are anticipated at this time.

The San Marcos Police Collision Investigation Team investigated the collision. This is the eighth traffic fatality for the San Marcos Police Department in 2019. The investigation continues.

Viewed 5 times, 5 visits today