Bobcat track and field find success at various meets

The Texas State track and field program sent select athletes to compete in various meets beginning April 16 and ending April 19. Many Bobcats finished on the podium and set school records.

Bryan Clay Invitational

Freshman Nyomi Garcia ran a time of 16:43.43 in the women’s 5000m and placed 12th overall at the meet. Garcia now holds the Texas State record and the fastest time in the Sun Belt Conference in the event.

Another freshman who made noise at the meet was Henok Hagos, who ran a time of 14:13.19 in the men’s 5000m. Hagos’ time ranks second in school history and now sits fourth in the Sun Belt in the event.

Abigail Parra raised the bar even higher on her season as she ran a personal best and school record time of 4:18.87 in the women’s 1500m. This time places her first in the Sun Belt Conference in the event.

Pacific Coast Invitational

Hammer thrower Lara Roberts recorded a mark of 70.34 meters to take Gold at the meet. Roberts became the first female thrower in the NCAA to throw over 70 meters this season, and as a result, she leads the entire NCAA.

Melanie Duron found the podium with a throw of 16.41 meters in the women’s shot put. With this performance, the All-Sun Belt First Team athlete continues her strong season.

On the men’s side of the event, Henry Buckles recorded a throw of 18.31 meters to place second at the meet.

Mt. SAC Relays

Javelin thrower McKenah Sears recorded a personal best mark of 48.63 meters. Sears ranks second in the Sun Belt in the Javelin throw event.

Freshman Mihajlo Katanic recorded the fourth-fastest 400m hurdles time in school history with a time of 51.18s. Katanic now ranks second in the SBC for this event.

Kendall Lemm narrowly missed the podium with a fifth-place finish in the high jump with a mark of 1.75 meters. Lemm ranks first in the conference in the high jump.

After Roberts’ NCAA leading throw at the Pacific Coast Invitational earlier in the week, she extended her leading mark with a throw of 70.97m. Roberts placed second at the meet behind Olympic Champion Camryn Rogers

Drew Donley continued his outstanding performance in both the 100m and 200m events. In the 100m, Donley placed seventh with a school record time of 10.26, and in the 200m, he placed first with a time of 20.51m. He now ranks 10th overall in the NCAA for the men’s 200m.

Kason O’Riley took Gold in the high jump event with a mark of 2.20m, which also ranks as the second-best jump in Texas State History.

Another impressive high jumper, Aiden Hayes, placed sixth in the meet with a mark of 2.15m. O’Riley and Hayes rank first and second in the high jump event.

Melanie Duron made an appearance at the podium after she finished third in the shot put event. The conference leader in the shot put had a mark of 16.42m.

Next Meet

The next meet on the schedule for Texas State track and field is the Texas Invitational on April 25 and 26. The meet will be hosted by the Texas Longhorns in Austin, Texas at the Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field.