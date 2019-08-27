Victim of Homicide at Veterans Park identified

The San Marcos Police Department announced via press release that officers have identified Charles William Laria II, 57, as the victim in Saturday’s homicide.

At approximately 10:42 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, SMPD patrol was dispatched to the Veterans Park area, 320 Mariposa St., after a report of a deceased person found in a nearby drainage creek.

According to city officials the officers located a deceased male and his nearby campsite approximately 30 feet away, up the embankment. The victim was found to have sustained stab wounds to the upper torso.

This continues to be an active investigation and anyone with information should contact Detective Michael Casillas at (512) 754-2202.

