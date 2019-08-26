SMPD investigates homicide near Veterans Park

The City of San Marcos Police Department has reported an ongoing investigation of a homicide that occurred over the weekend near Veterans Park, according to a city press release.

“At approximately 10:42 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, SMPD patrol was dispatched to the area of 320 Mariposa St., otherwise known as Veterans Park, after receiving a report of a deceased person found in a nearby drainage creek,” the press release states.

According to the press release, following a search of the area, officers on the scene located a deceased male and his nearby campsite approximately 30 feet away, up the embankment. The victim was found to have sustained stab wounds to the upper torso.

The victim’s identity will not be released until next of kin has been notified. This is an active investigation and anyone with information should contact Detective Michael Casillas at (512) 754-2202.

