South Alabama offense explodes to clinch series victory against Texas State

Ayden Oredson, Sports Reporter
April 20, 2025
Maya Contreras
Texas State junior infielder Chase Mora (2) waits for the next play against Southern Miss on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Bobcat Baseball Stadium.

For the second time in three days, the South Alabama Jaguars (17-21, 7-11 SBC) scored double-digit runs in a 10-2 victory to win the weekend series over the Texas State Bobcats (19-20, 8-10 SBC) Saturday afternoon at Stankey Field in Mobile, Alabama.

Left-handed pitcher Zach Willingham tossed a brilliant game for the Jaguars in the process, going seven innings and striking out six bobcats while giving up two earned runs on five hits in the 110 pitches he threw. Willingham lowered his season ERA to 3.26 while earning his third win of the season.

The first three innings saw back-and-forth action between the Bobcats and Jaguars. Texas State struck first when catcher Austin Munguia continued to scorch the ball from yesterday with an RBI single to leftfield to score third basemen Chase Mora in the top of the first inning.

The Jaguars would tie it up in the bottom of the second with a home run from right fielder Josh Stevenson, the first of three home runs South Alabama would hit today.

Shortstop Ryne Farber gave the Bobcats the lead the next inning with a solo home run to left field. However, South Alabama would be quick to retaliate with their own home run, a game-tying shot into left that narrowly exited the park off the bat of Rett Johnson.

From then on, the Jaguars unleashed their bats against the Texas State pitching staff. RBI singles from centerfielder Ethan Melton and designated hitter John Smith III would give South Alabama a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth.

The next inning, catcher Duncan Mathews would extend that lead with a two-RBI single down the rightfield line before reaching home safely thanks to another RBI single from Melton, his third hit of the day to make it 7-2 Jaguars.

The exclamation point that would slam the door shut on the Bobcats was a towering, two-out, three-run blast into left field from shortstop Ty Brooks to make it 10-2. South Alabama won the rubber match, winning their fourth series of the year.

Texas State remains in position to make the Sun Belt tournament, currently sitting tied for eighth overall in the conference with Arkansas State and Old Dominion. However, with the series loss to South Alabama, it opens the possibility that the Bobcats could miss the postseason for the second consecutive year.

The Bobcats are looking to rebound with two midweek games at home, with No.1 UT-Austin coming into San Marcos Tuesday night looking to exact revenge against from their April 1st loss at home. They are red hot, currently on a five-game winning streak and coming off a sweep of No.8 Auburn.

Wednesday night will feature Tarleton State, coming off a weekend series victory against Utah Valley.

Both games are slated to open at 6 p.m. and will be available to stream on ESPN+.

