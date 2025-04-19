The Edge
Bobcats lose special teams coordinator to New Mexico and kicker to Texas

Joe Ejiasi, Sports Reporter
April 19, 2025
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State redshirt sophomore kicker Mason Shipley (36) kicks off against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

Texas State’s special teams unit is undergoing a major transition after the departures of kicker Mason Shipley to the Texas Longhorns and Special Teams Coordinator Daniel Da Prato to the University of New Mexico.

According to an article by Auburn Undercover on 247Sports, Shipley landed just down the road from the Bobcats at the University of Texas at Austin. The Longhorns made the 2024 CFP Semifinal, losing to the Ohio State Buckeyes 28-14.

Mason Shipley (Grad Transfer) is the most accurate kicker in program history (88.6% FG, 31/35) and a 2023 Lou Groza Award semifinalist. His outstanding 15-for-15 season was a huge key to helping lead Texas State to two consecutive 8-for-5 seasons.

Shipley expressed gratitude towards the program in his portal announcement, stating he was seekingthe best decision for my future“.

With Daniel Da Prato off to the University of New Mexico, Bobcats head coach G.J. Kinne brought in Tanner Burns from Auburn University to be the new Special teams Coordinator/Associate Head Coach.

With Shipley gone and many other special team players from the 2024-2025 season not returning, Kinne and Burns will need to bring new talent to fill the losses.

