Texas State’s STEM program to receive $2.5 million grant

Amaryllis Northstein studies on April 26 in the lobby of Bruce and Gloria Ingram Hall, the new engineering building.

The National Science Foundation is funding a grant to support underrepresented minority undergraduate students in STEM fields by emphasizing faculty-student partnerships at Texas State.

According to the National Science Foundation the grant will analyze the efforts of faculty and student teams to improve introductory STEM courses at a large Hispanic serving institute in central Texas.

The project’s key goal is to improve undergraduate STEM courses in ways that build on the students’ strengths and that increase the collaboration between faculty and students in the learning process. The project team will implement and study a comprehensive instructional improvement initiative in the College of Science and Engineering at Texas State University.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn spoke about the grant saying he supports the need for STEM students to succeed.

“Our world’s increasing reliance on technology and data means strong STEM-focused minds will continue to be in high demand, and we should give students in these fields every advantage to succeed,” Sen. Cornyn said.

