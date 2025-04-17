The Edge
Chris Preddie named Sun Belt Conference Men’s Field Athlete of the Week

Luke Landa, Sports Reporter
April 17, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State sophomore long jumper Chris Preddie leaps in the air during the men’s long jump event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.

Junior Chris Preddie was named the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Field Athlete of the Week after an outstanding performance at the 44 Farms Team Invitational in College Station, Texas, the conference announced on Wednesday.

Preddie, making his outdoor debut after an over 300-day layoff, recorded a Sun Belt leading mark on his second jump of the day with a mark of 7.87m in the long jump.

Despite having just made his debut in the outdoor long jump, the junior ranks fourth in the country and third in the NCAA West Region.

This marks the third time in Preddie’s career that he has earned a Sun Belt Athlete of the Week honor.

The Bobcats continue to rack up Sun Belt weekly awards as Preddie now becomes the fourth Bobcat to earn a Sun Belt outdoor weekly honor.

Texas State track and field will look to continue their tremendous season with upcoming meets such as the Bryan Clay Invitational (April 16-18), the Mt. SAC Relays (April 17-19), the Pacific Coast Invitational (April 17) and the Michael Johnson Invite (April 18-19).

Select athletes from the Texas State track and field program will compete in these meets.

