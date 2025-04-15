Austin Eaton lands on John Olerud Two-Way Player Of The Year Award Watch List

Redshirt senior right-handed pitcher/infielder Austin Eaton was named to the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Watch List. The College Baseball Foundation will award the best dual role player in the nation with the award later this year.

The list consists of 35 players from around the country, and Eaton is the only player in the Sun Belt Conference on the list.

In 2025, Eaton holds a slash line of .211/.337/.395. He is tied for the team-high in home runs this season with four and has the fourth most RBI on the team with 12.

On the mound, Eaton has started five games with an appearance out of the bullpen. In 19 innings of work, Eaton holds a 2-2 win/loss record, has an 8.05 ERA, has allowed 25 hits and 17 runs, tallied 13 strikeouts and has a .321 batting average against.

The College Baseball Foundation will present the award to the winner, who will be announced on June 17.