Texas State baseball hosts red-hot Arkansas State

Texas State baseball (8-12) will play in its first in-conference home series of the season when it aims to win a three-game set against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-10) this weekend at Bobcat Ballpark.

Game one of the series is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday. Game two is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, and game three is slated to start at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Game one of the series will see left-handed pitcher Alex Valentin (3-0) face right-handed pitcher Collin Maloney (2-2). Game two will be LHP Jesus Tovar (0-2) vs. RHP Andrew Allen (0-1), and RHP Jack Hibbard (3-1) will start game three against a pitcher to be announced.

The Bobcats are holding a six-game losing streak after losing to Baylor on Tuesday and getting swept by Appalachian State in three games last weekend.

The Red Wolves won seven of their last eight games after starting the season 3-9. They beat Missouri State on Tuesday and took two of three against Marshall last weekend.

The Bobcats are hitting .248/.348/.365. Ryne Farber leads Texas State’s qualified batters with a .320 batting average and .435 on-base percentage. Ian Collier has impressed in limited action, slashing .357/.400/.571 with two home runs in 28 at-bats. Austin Eaton leads the team in home runs with four.

Arkansas State holds a .268/.352/.409 slash line. Wil French is hitting .301/.424/.507, and Cross Jumper is slashing .320/.361/.480.

All three games of the series between Texas State and Arkansas State will be available to stream on ESPN+.