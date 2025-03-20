Panic time in San Marcos: Takeaways from Bobcat baseball’s recent games

Texas State baseball (8-12) appears to be in a free fall after being run-ruled twice in its last four games amid a six-game losing streak.

Here are three takeaways from the Bobcats’ last four games:

Panic time

It’s officially “hit the panic button” time in San Marcos. The Bobcats couldn’t afford to get off to a sloppy start in conference play, but they did.

The Bobcats were swept by Appalachian State last weekend. They were run-ruled in game one and dropped games two and three by giving up the lead late.

To make matters worse, the Bobcats hosted Baylor for midweek action on Tuesday and did nothing short of fall apart, losing to the Bears by a score of 19-3.

For the team and Texas State head coach Steven Trout’s sake, this needs to be rock bottom because they cannot afford to go any lower.

Pitching remains the glaring issue

At the risk of stating the obvious, nothing has been good for Bobcat baseball the past couple of weeks, but the pitching has been maybe the worst part of it all.

As a staff, Texas State pitching carries a 6.78 ERA. That ranks second to last in the Sun Belt and 178th in the country.

Across their six-game skid, Bobcat pitching gave up double-digit runs four times, which is the exact opposite of a recipe for success, as the results have shown.

There are clearly more issues than just pitching, but it remains the biggest one to this point in the season.

No more expectations

Coming into the season, Texas State was projected to finish in the middle of the pack in conference play. Not much was known about the team given all the new transfers and new freshmen to campus.

Even still, expectations around San Marcos appeared to be pretty high, and there was a sense of excitement to begin the season.

Those feelings have now been replaced by a sense of dreading what comes next. When the Bobcats are at a point like they are now, expectations have to be thrown out the window.

Expecting anything significant from the team at the moment wouldn’t be in the best interest. The first step is just getting back in the win column and hoping it picks up from there.