Texas State softball back at home to take on Missouri State

The Texas State Bobcats (12-6) are set to take on the Missouri State Bears (1-15) in a three-game set this weekend at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

The Bobcats finished 2-3 at the Texas A&M Invitational with a 12-4 win against the Princeton Tigers and a 6-1 win against the George Washington Revolutionaries. The Bobcats run-ruled the Tigers to secure the 6-1 victory, with 10 Bobcats registering hits. In the matchup against the Revolutionaries, Maddy Azua struck out 11 batters.

On the last day of the series, the Bobcats took on the Idaho State Bengals and fell 5-0. Emma Strood and Azua struck out six batters each. Strood and Azua each gave up three hits and a walk, with Strood pitching for the first three innings and Azua stepping in for the last four.

Azua has six wins and leads the Bobcats in strikeouts with 66. Karmyn Bass leads the Bobcats in putouts (81) and hits (17). Aiyana Coleman’s five home runs make her the leader in the category for the Bobcats, along with her team-leading batting average (.386) and RBIs (11).

The last series the Bears competed in was the Woo Pig Classic last weekend. The Bears went 0-5 with losses against Iowa State, Illinois and No. 10 Arkansas.

In their last game, the Bears fell to Central Arkansas 5-4 on Monday. Riley Baber and Taylor Akers each recorded a hit for the Bears while McKenzie Vaughan hit a two-run home run. Vaughan leads the Bears in home runs (2), RBIs (8) and ERA (4.67).

Kayla Ulrich leads the Bears in putouts (53), hits (17) and batting average (.327).

Friday will be a doubleheader between the Bears and the Bobcats. The first pitch is set for 4 p.m., followed by a game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday’s game will be at 1 p.m. All three games will be available to stream on ESPN+.