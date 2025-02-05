Speak On It: MGC President discusses TXST diversity

For the first Black History Month “Speak On It,” The University Star interviewed Multicultural Greek Council (MGC) President Jaylyn Robinson to hear his perspective on the Texas State experience for Black students.

February is Black History Month and Black organizations at Texas State are emphasizing the importance of getting involved.

Robinson started his first term as MGC president this semester, and in addition to his fraternity Sigma Lambda Beta, he said being part of MGC means the world to him.



“I think when people join [culturally-based] organizations, they’re looking for a family,” Robinson said. “You’ll probably never hear me call any of my brothers my friends. I genuinely do believe they’re my brothers.”

Robinson believes the importance of Black History Month speaks for itself, and students outside of Black organizations should work to participate where they can.

‘[Black History Month] is acknowledging that even through the hardship and oppression Black people went through and still go through, we persevered,” Robinson said. “It’s good to educate yourself. Going to one event wouldn’t hurt.”

For Robinson, being a Black student at Texas State has been a great experience.

“Speaking as a Black man here, I feel like it’s the best experience that a Black student can have,” Robinson said. “Texas State is such a unique school in Texas [because] there’s so many different cultures.”

Robinson applauded Texas State for having all of the Divine Nine chapters, which he said is a testament to how hard-working the faculty and staff are.

According to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the Divine Nine emerged during a “low point in American race relations.” Black college students came together to create Greek-letter organizations dedicated specifically to Black communities when predominately white Greek life excluded them.

“When I walk to class, I don’t just see one shade of person,” Robinson said. “You’re not expecting someone to look just like you, and that’s what I like about Texas State.”

Despite having an overall positive experience, Robinson said Texas State needs to make it a priority to hire more Black professors.

“I think I’ve only had one Black professor and she was probably my best professor. [We need] more Black professors,” Robinson said. “I know diversity, equity and inclusion just got removed so I don’t know if that’s going to happen. It’s not that I don’t feel represented, but I would say that’s one thing we could have more of.”

According to faculty demographics on the Texas State website, there were 1,053 full-time white/non-hispanic faculty members and only 47 Black full-time faculty members. There is no data after 2019.

Senate Bill (SB) 17, a bill requiring Texas universities to close diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) offices, went into effect on Jan. 1, 2024. Texas State dissolved the Division of Inclusive Excellence on Aug. 1, 2023.

Robinson said MGC has yet to feel the effects of SB 17 and the rollback of DEI programs, however, he wishes the university would communicate more with students.

“We wouldn’t let anything like a bill stop us from what we’re doing [in the MGC]. I think [communication] would definitely reassure a lot of the members,” Robinson said. “If there was some type of email or statement, students would appreciate it.”

As a minority-majority campus and 11% of the student population being Black, Texas State cannot limit support to Black History Month. The university must amplify Black voices daily.