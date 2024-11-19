Reshape history education for a diverse campus

Course requirements within the history department currently reflect a one-sided Eurocentric perspective. Basic history courses, such as HIST 1310: History of the United States to 1877 and HIST 1320: History of the United States, 1877 to Date lack the representation of voices that shaped and continue to shape today’s modern world.

Such courses do not provide any significant insight into the struggles and contributions of Black, Indigenous and Latino communities who make up so much of the U.S.’s history. Without that perspective, students don’t gain the necessary insight into how historical forces of racism, inequality and cultural diversity have shaped and continue to shape the present world.

A requirement for a broader multicultural perspective in all basic history courses would ensure each graduate leaves Texas State with an understanding of the varied histories contributing to society.

Dr. RL Booker Jr., assistant professor in the Department of History, said a multicultural perspective would be incredibly beneficial for students.

“If we made all students take a class in Black history, that would cure much of the racism in this country,” Booker said. “The key to multiculturalism is to show those people who are skeptical of the benefits derived from taking these types of courses.”

Courses with a broader viewpoint would allow students to learn about other communities’ experiences that are not traditionally instilled in history curriculums. Most students enter college with a K-12 education manufactured by Texas public schools, which do little to help contemporary problems.

Senate Bill 3, or the “critical race theory” bill in Texas, has become a vehicle to defeat education through the suppression of discussions regarding systemic racism and injustices throughout history in K-12 classrooms.

The bill bars any teaching that would imply racism has played a role in American history and requires educators to describe “all sides” of current events and issues, even when one side promotes harm or distortion.

Many Texas educators feel uneasy tackling topics such as inequality, civil rights and systemic injustices because of vague language used in the bill.

“We live in a very fraught time of non-acceptance of nuanced thought,” Booker said. “The world is not black and white; there’s a lot of gray.”

This “gray” area inhibits critical classroom conversations while enabling bigotries to fester unchallenged. If anything, this bill has erased critical truths and left students unable to understand the world they inhabit.

A study published in Psychology Today stated when students of color saw their own narratives represented in classes, stress decreased and engagement went up.

This makes the subject not solely academic, but also thoroughly entwined with campus culture and student welfare. These findings underscore the issue is not merely academic, but also one of crafting a respectful and enriching campus culture.

Since the Texas DEI ban bill was implemented, efforts at Texas State toward diversity, equity and inclusion are minimal. The university created multicultural lounges, but symbolic spaces fail to push forward the real, substantial work of forming actual inclusion.

Although Texas State does offer electives on different histories, many are associated with specific majors and are not provided within the general education curriculum. Because of this, students in other disciplines may graduate without any exposure to important perspectives.

In contrast, other universities, such as the University of New Mexico (UNM) and the University of Delaware (UD), incorporate multicultural requirements into the general education curriculum.

UNM requires students to take to a three-credit course about the U.S. and Global Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Power. This enables students to become knowledgable in systemic inequalities and cultural pluralism.

UD requires a multicultural course to create an awareness and sensitivity toward crossing the multifaceted global landscape. It is the same requirement that would challenge narratives at Texas State, promote critical reflection and place the university within the context of its peer institutions which value inclusive learning.

Reforming the curriculum toward a more diverse history would create an equitable academic environment at Texas State. History courses should challenge the narratives students grew up with, and allow room to reflect critically on previously held beliefs.

A curriculum reform within basic history courses would reflect the university’s commitment to creating a more inclusive environment. A multicultural history requirement is more than educational reform, it’s a step toward justice and inclusion.