77° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

SMTX adopts highest budget in a decade

Eleanor Munoz, News Reporter
September 27, 2024
Eva Bowler

At its Sept. 17 meeting, the San Marcos City Council approved the city’s budget of more than $300 million for fiscal year (FY) 2025 and set the new tax rate amount.

The adopted operation budget of $342 million is $21 million more than the adopted budget for FY 2024. The fiscal year will last from Oct. 1, 2024 through Sept. 20, 2025. Most of the increases for the $112.9 million general fund, which is the largest fund and supports core services of the city, are related to personnel and one-time uses of funds.

According to Mayor Jane Hughson at the Sept. 17 city council meeting, several years ago city council decided to increase their police and fire staffing.

“We’re closer than we have been [to being caught up] in such a long time,” Hughson said. “It’s allowing us to have more on our homeless outreach team and more mental health officers helping us reach a lot of goals that we have.”

Councilmember Jude Prather said at the Sept. 17 city council meeting the budget will help investments in city parks and infrastructure, such as the new San Marcos City Hall located across East Hopkins Street from the current city hall, while increasing public safety through additional personnel.

San Marcos’ FY 2025 general fund includes new positions added for city personnel such as police officer, crime analyst and master technician for emergency vehicles– there are a total of 14 new or reclassified positions. The general fund also set aside a total of $4 million for the new city hall.

San Marcos’ property tax rate for FY 2025 is 60.30 cents per each $100 of taxable real property, which will be lower than the no-new-revenue tax rate. According to the Texas Comptroller, the no-new-revenue tax rate is the rate that generates the same amount of tax revenue for the city from properties taxed in both the current and previous fiscal years.

As the current property tax rate is below the no-new-revenue tax rate, there is a loss of potential revenue for the city because San Marcos hasn’t set a tax rate below the no-new-revenue rate since 2013.

“Usually you’re at least trying to bring in an equal amount [of tax revenue] to what you brought in the prior year or even below it,” San Marcos City Manager Stephanie Reyes said at the Sept. 17 city council meeting. “The taxpayer is who’s benefiting here.”

At the meeting, Councilmember Mark Gleason said tax revenue can remain stable despite bringing in less money because San Marcos’ expansion generates additional revenue, reducing the burden on individual taxpayers.

The population of San Marcos in 2023 was 87,111 according to Josh Daspit, associate professor of management at Texas State, compared to 67,553 in 2020 as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Matthew Flynn, assistant professor of finance at Texas State, said for cities, taxes can be a balancing act between the benefits of getting more revenue while not causing residents to leave.

“Municipalities are going to be reluctant to raise taxes because they want to create an attractive environment for businesses and people to come in and move there,” Flynn said. “Ultimately that’s going to be your main revenue driver is if you have more people in the area.”

While property tax rates stayed the same since last year, the rates for SMTX Utilities and Resource Recovery went up by $13.46 on average from last year, a 5.5% increase. SMTX Utilities includes electric, water and wastewater.

According to Director of Finance for San Marcos Jon Locke at the Sept. 3 city council meeting, the Citizen Utility Advisory Board recommended the 5.5% rate increase for electric rates to exceed the legal minimum for Debt Service Coverage on July 25.

The Debt Service Coverage measures the amount of operating revenue needed to cover debt. According to the Texas Bond Review Board Data Center, San Marcos is currently $471,800,000 in debt.

Tristen Pride, an urban and regional planning senior, said despite having a history of struggling to meet his utility payments, he thinks the city is ultimately doing the right thing to keep up with their profit margins with inflation but wishes the city would be more aggressive in recouping their sales tax deficit.

“Any time that they raise their price [of utilities], it should always come with educational materials on the city’s existing [financial assistance] programs created for this,” Pride said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State redshirt junior cornerback Josh Eaton (1) makes his entrance to the field before the game Arizona State,Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
The history of Texas State versus Sam Houston State football
Hellcats pledges Kendyl White (Left) and Kyle Moore (Right) cheer on the Bobcats, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
Give them hell: students form first co-ed spirit fraternity
Texas State junior defender Marie Philipzen (31) fights for possession of the ball during the game against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats stomp out The Thundering Herd in dominating home conference opener
Texas State volleyball Head Coach Sean Huiet coaches junior middle blocker Bailey Hanner (20) and senior setter Ryann Torres (14) through a timeout during the game versus Lamar, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
"I've been blessed": Volleyball Head Coach Sean Huiet surpasses 100 career TXST wins
The Texas State baseball team celebrates sophomore infielder Chase Mora's (2) grand slam against Texas, Saturday, March. 2, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Texas State named a top 100 program by D1 baseball
The Texas State campus is flooded with students walking to class on the first day of school, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Trail.
Texas State reports 28% increase in aggravated assault reports, 22% increase in stalking reports in 2024 Annual Security Fire and Safety Report
More in News
TXST loses almost $1 million from canceled debate
TXST loses almost $1 million from canceled debate
San Marcos Police Department Police Chief Stan Standridge talks at a press conference about the false shooter threat, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at the San Marcos Police Department Auditorium.
San Marcos Police Department, FBI investigate false shooter threat at San Marcos High School
Overcrowding at Texas State requires some RAs to share rooms with freshmen
Overcrowding at Texas State requires some RAs to share rooms with freshmen
A man waves at students as kids are released, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, from San Marcos High School. Students were released from lockdown starting at 5:30 p.m.
San Marcos High School cleared after false threat
People waiting amidst a lockdown, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 outside San Marcos High School.
San Marcos High School under lockdown after active attack report
Texas law requires trauma-informed care at Hays-Caldwell Women's Center
Texas law requires trauma-informed care at Hays-Caldwell Women's Center
More in san-marcos
SMPD officers undergo mental health training
SMPD officers undergo mental health training
Texas State Army ROTC stands at attention before the stair climb memorial for first responders on 9/11 Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024 at UFCU.
TXST, San Marcos community memorialize 9/11
San Marcos impacted by rise in car thefts
San Marcos impacted by rise in car thefts
Texas State alumni Derek Russell (Right) enjoys his favorite food, chicken fried chicken, alongside marketing senior Emma Allen (Left), who enjoys her favorite, chicken fried steak, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, at Grins Restaurant.
San Marcos restaurants grapple with lasting pandemic effects
The outdoor warning sirens sits on Mill Street, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in San Marcos.
San Marcos revives warning sirens for emergencies
Weed decriminalized up to four ounces in San Marcos but not TXST
Weed decriminalized up to four ounces in San Marcos but not TXST
Donate to The University Star