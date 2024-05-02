73° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star

Texas State students discover community as influencers

Madelin Morales, Life and Arts Contributor
May 2, 2024
Interior+design+junior+Stephanie+Valdez+records+herself+in+front+of+the+Alkek+Staircase%2C+Friday%2C+April+19%2C+2024%2C+at+Texas+State+University.
Rosie Mendoza
Interior design junior Stephanie Valdez records herself in front of the Alkek Staircase, Friday, April 19, 2024, at Texas State University.

TikTok is taking over as the new frontier for Generation Z creators, blending careers with creative hobbies. From sharing life advice to connecting with large audiences, some Texas State students are diving headfirst into TikTok fame, building their followings and making waves in the virtual world.

Stephanie Valdez

Stephanie Valdez, interior design junior and TikTok influencer, said when she started making videos about campus life, it helped her feel more connected with the community at Texas State.

“It’s crazy now,” Valdez said. “I will walk to class and people will come up to me and ask if I’m Stephanie and it’s crazy to see how much you can impact people’s lives.”

Valdez specializes in content revolving around Texas State events, vlogging and fashion.

“I know people that came to Texas State because they saw my videos, and I’ve had several people say they chose the apartment complex I live at because they saw how cool my videos looked about my complex,” Valdez said. “That’s where I really find joy in making these content-creating videos.”

Making TikToks about campus events and her student lifestyle has not only allowed Valdez to feel more connected with her peers but is what first made her gain more followers and furthered her engagement on the platform. Valdez said she is well-known on campus and enjoys making content her peers and colleagues enjoy.

Danae Velasquez

Danae Velasquez, alumna and TikTok influencer, said being an influencer helped her destress from the crazy schedule she had as a student.

“Now and then, I would allow myself to have a break and focus on something else besides school,” Velasquez said. “It was all very liberating; posting on TikTok at the same time [as attending classes]. Even though it was fun creating videos, it was also fun seeing how far it would go and how far I would reach people.”

Sharing day-to-day life content on TikTok and gaining more followers allowed Velasquez to meet new people and post relatable videos to reach students and young adults.

“I feel [TikTok] provides a little safe area, and I actually made friends from posting my videos,” Velasquez said. “It kind of helped me expand my social group and get to know more people. I got to hear what other people were thinking and how they felt about certain things which allowed me to post stuff I knew people would relate to.”

Ellie Lerma

Ellie Lerma, a graduate student with a full-time paying career as a TikTok influencer, said she uses her platform to show her transformation from a party lifestyle to her solitary journey of healthy living and food content.

“I’m obsessed with cooking, fitness, lifestyle and communicating with others the message that anyone, no matter the circumstance, can improve their life and turn it around to live a life they’re proud of,” Lerma said.

Social media opened opportunities for Lerma, who averages three videos a day as a full-time content creator with over 168,000 followers. However, her favorite part of content creation isn’t the brand deals or her following but being able to practice her storytelling skills and connect with her audience on a personal level.

“I’m a storyteller at heart,” Lerma said. “It doesn’t matter what it is, whether it’s a video or having a conversation. My favorite part is connecting with all of the people around the world I wouldn’t have an opportunity to connect with if it wasn’t for having this platform and being vulnerable and sharing my life.”
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State softball players gather with Head Coach Ricci Woodard during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Updated Softball rankings following 2-1 series victory over Southern Mississippi
Texas State softball members gather during a break at the game against, Louisiana-Lafayette Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Complex.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's 2-1 week
Texas State junior infielder Aaron Lugo (1) steps up to bat against LSU in the Astros Foundation Classic, March 3, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
High-scoring offense not enough as pitching falters in loss to Roadrunners
Malachi Williams grandfather, Pastor Wayne Miller delivers a speech to the crowd outside of San Marcos City Hall on April 25, 2024.
Family of man killed by SMPD asks for police accountability
TXST, ACC introduce guaranteed transfer program
TXST, ACC introduce guaranteed transfer program
San Marcos community must help Mano Amiga repeal Chapter 143
San Marcos community must help Mano Amiga repeal Chapter 143
More in L & A features
Triple Six Social owner Andrea Hernandez cuts the ribbon during its grand opening, Friday, April 19, 2024, at 329 Cheatham St. in San Marcos.
New cafe unveils gothic scenery
Disabled pet owners of Texas State
Disabled pet owners of Texas State
Sound recording technology junior Bella Quaid (Left) and her mom (Right) pose at a concert.
In her footsteps: Stories of mothers and daughters of TXST
Taquitos Mi Rancho owners Maria Del Rosario Rubio (left) and Augusto Galindo (right) stand in front of their business on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in San Marcos.
Taquitos Mi Rancho thrives a year after expansion
Jonnalys Soto receives her food from the line at Bobcat Quickie, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in San Marcos.
From taco stand to 'Downtown Legend': The Bobcat Quickie story
Assistant professor of English, Denae Dyck, poses with her book Biblical Wisdom and the Victorian Literary Imagination, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Flowers Hall.
Assistant professor to bridge literary and religious gap with book
More in L&A_General
Team members of ‘Soapbox’ answer questions on a panel, Monday, April 22, 2024, at the Theatre Center.
TXST Film Club debuts new short film "Soapbox"
(Back: Left to Right) Keiran Greer, Mariela Lopez, Asia Estelle, Avery Michel, Gretchen Garlitos, Lauren Morales (Front: Left to Right) Halle Dillard, Mae Peacock, Lena Wilson-Martinez and Rachel Miller pose, Friday, April 12, 2024, at Texas State.
Art exhibition to showcase perspectives of identity
Pranesha Dangol, a civil engineering freshman and volunteer at the festival, folds clothes at the clothing swap, Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Meadows Center in San Marcos.
Earth Day celebration highlights resources and sustainability
Cpls. Aleysha Ortiz (Left) and Haley McClaran (Right) stroll with Lyndon and Duke at Sewell Park, Friday, April 12, 2024, in San Marcos, Texas.
Texas State officers Lyndon and Duke take on training
(From Left to Right) Dallas Anderson, Aiden Potter, Nora Tomlinson, Logan Potter and Kevin Shultz pose for a photo in Martindale, Texas.
Window Shop shows live sound in first official album
PASS keeps pets out of the San Marcos Shelter
PASS keeps pets out of the San Marcos Shelter



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star