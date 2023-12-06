64° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
City Council discusses single-use beverage container ban and cooler limit in riverfront parks
City Council discusses single-use beverage container ban and cooler limit in riverfront parks
December 6, 2023
A photo of the Texas State University sign in front of the Performing Arts Center.
Texas State announces provost, executive vice president for academic affairs
December 5, 2023
This past week at Texas State
December 5, 2023
Texas State journalism senior Haley Velasco poses with her stories, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at the Trinity Building.
Shining bright at The Star
December 5, 2023
Texas State senior forward Morgan Hill (5) goes for a layup during the game against ABU, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at Strahan Arena.
Henson's 17 leads Texas State past UNT Dallas
December 4, 2023
Camrie Pipper poses proud in her First-Gen Proud alumni shirt, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Texas State University.
Camrie Pipper: Once a First-Gen, always a First-Gen
December 4, 2023

City Council discusses single-use beverage container ban and cooler limit in riverfront parks

Brad Hunt, News Contributor
December 6, 2023
City+Council+discusses+single-use+beverage+container+ban+and+cooler+limit+in+riverfront+parks
Star file photo

At it’s December 5 meeting, San Marcos City Council discussed a resolution recommended by the Parks and Recreation board to ban single-use beverage containers in riverfront parks and limit the allowed cooler size per person.

The San Marcos Parks and Recreation Board evaluated the majority of litter collected is beverage related waste. The recommended resolution does not prohibit single use food containers.

“The vast amount of litter that [is] retrieved from the river is not necessarily food containers or chip bags. It’s the tiny Capri Sun straw wrappers, It’s plastic bottles, it’s cans, [the waste] was vastly beverage related,” Director of Parks and Recreation Jamie Lee Case said.

San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson raised concerns about the waste that won’t be prohibited by the resolution.

“I’m concerned about [how] we’re only talking about beverage containers. I am also concerned about the [other waste like] Ziploc bags and plastic forks,” Hughson said. “I don’t want that litter in the river either.”

Other councilmembers, like Alyssa Garza, have concerns about how the ban will affect working class families with limited access to affordable recreation.

Garza said many families don’t feel included in the discussions about regulation in the parks and how changes like the cooler limit could add additional costs for larger multi-generational families.

“I want to highlight a cultural aspect of river hangouts, particularly for our Latinx working class,” Garza said. “I just think we need to be intentional [in the changes], and making sure that folks along the way feel feel heard.”

Councilmember Mark Gleeson, along with other councilmembers, said he’d like to see the regulations enforced across all San Marcos parks, opposed to the riverfront parks only.

The resolution and its details are to be discussed further in later meetings.

The San Marcos City Council meets at 6 p.m. every first and third Tuesday of each month. For more information, visit the City Council website.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in city-council
City Council Place 3 elect Alyssa Garza (rights) is sworn in by San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson (left).
San Marcos councilmembers sworn in, Mayor Pro Tempore assigned
Glass partitions are placed on either side of the center chair of the council chamber in place for new COVID-19 guidelines, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at City Hall.
Future-shaping Downtown Area Plan decision postponed
City Council Place 4 Candidate Shane Scott.
Shane Scott reelected to city council
City Council Place 4 candidate Alyssa Garza.
Alyssa Garza reelected to city council
City Council Place 4 Candidates
City Council Place 4 candidate Alyssa Garza.
City Council Place 3 Candidate
More in News
A photo of the Texas State University sign in front of the Performing Arts Center.
Texas State announces provost, executive vice president for academic affairs
Hays County sees 16% voter turnout in election
Hays County sees 16% voter turnout in election
San Marcos residents brave the snow and cold, Monday, Feb.15, 2021, on Wonder World Drive.
San Marcos prepares for possible extreme winter conditions
police lights
SWAT responds to suspect barricade
Texas State students walk across campus, Monday, August 23, 2021, by the LBJ Student Center.
Texas State to host presidential debate
The sun sets behind the trees alongside the Blanco River, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at University Camp in Wimberley, Texas.
University Camp won’t be sold
More in san-marcos
Local political organization starts petition for police reform
Local political organization starts petition for police reform
A white egret stands in a patch of Texas wild rice in the San Marcos River, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at Sewell Park.
Unique San Marcos River fish officially extinct
San Marcos Academy Corp of cadets march at the Veterans Day Parade, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Downtown San Marcos.
Texas State honors Veterans Week
The sun sets behind the trees alongside the Blanco River, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at University Camp in Wimberley, Texas.
Sale of University Camp pulled from Board of Regents meeting
Texas State, San Marcos responds to fentanyl overdoses
Texas State, San Marcos responds to fentanyl overdoses
A fire truck is called to handle fire alarms going off at The Vistas during the flooding, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in San Marcos.
Vistas apartments suffer water damage from sudden rainstorm



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *