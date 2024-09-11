88° San Marcos
TXST, San Marcos community memorialize 9/11

Brooke Miller, News Contributor
September 11, 2024

  • Texas State Air Force ROTC Cadet Bronstad is thanked for organizing the stair climb memorial Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.

    Meg Boles
    '

  • Members of the Texas State Army and Air Force ROTC run laps on the stairs of UFCU to honor first responders who served on 9/11 Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.

    Meg Boles
    '

  • Texas State Army ROTC Cadet Cristian Rodriguez explains the details of the stair run memorial to fellow cadets from the Texas State Army and Air Force ROTC Wednesday, Sept. 11 at UFCU Stadium.

    Meg Boles
    '

  • Texas State Army ROTC stands at attention before the stair climb memorial for first responders on 9/11 Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024 at UFCU.

    Meg Boles
    '

  • The U.S. flag is raised in honor of the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks alongside a rose commemoration, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, outside City Hall.

    Kobe Arriaga
    '
Texas State University Army and Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) and the city of San Marcos held memorial events to honor the first responders and citizens who died 23 years ago at the 9/11 attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Texas State Army and Air Force ROTC held their first 9/11 Stair Climb Memorial event to pay respect to the service members and people who lost their lives during the attack on the World Trade Center’s twin towers in New York City.

The climb began at 6:15 a.m. at UFCU Stadium, where the bleachers were divided into three sections. ROTC cadets ran 15 laps—covering a total of 2,090 steps—in their assigned sections, completing the challenge in under 30 minutes.

Army Cadet Cristian Rodriguez, coordinator of the 9/11 Stair Climb Memorial, said the stair climb is a way to start the semester strong for Army ROTC while honoring those who died.

“As future leaders of the military, we are going to be leading soldiers and airmen that may have parents, family members, siblings, anyone who has lost their lives on that day,” Rodriguez said. “This event is important because as leaders, we honor them, we honor those people.”

Lt. Col. Christopher Roberts, a military science professor, said he recalls where he and his sister were during the 9/11 attacks, an experience that has continued to motivate him and others to serve their country.

“I was 19 when 9/11 happened,” Roberts said. “I was at West Point at about 10 a.m. in the morning. I was in political science class trying to figure out how to pass. We pulled it up on CNN in the classroom as tower two fell, and my sister was about three blocks away.”

Rodriguez said the fastest cadets from each section—one representing the Army and one from the Air Force—were awarded challenge coins in recognition of their achievement.

“The coins are given out by active duty officers in the military,” Rodriguez said. “They gave the most effort in completing the task the fastest that they could possibly do.”

Army Cadet Matthew Patterson said his involvement in the 9/11 Stair Climb Memorial means a lot to him because his father was a retired lieutenant colonel in the military.

“He had to do a lot for this country after that event had taken place, so being able to put my own foot forward to show that I remember that event for him means a lot to me,” Patterson said.

Last year, the San Marcos Fire Department (SMFD) held the Stair Climb Memorial Event. Due to SMFD canceling the event this year, Rodriguez organized the first ROTC 9/11 Stair Climb Memorial.

The city held a second memorial service at San Marcos City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 8:40 a.m. to commemorate the lives of service members and first responders who died 23 years ago.

After Chief of Police Stan Standridge gave a speech, the U.S. flag was raised to half-staff over city hall followed by the national anthem.

Uniformed personnel and veterans gathered to lay flowers at the 9/11 memorial sign positioned in front of city hall.

“Freedom is never free,” Standridge said. “In fact, freedom is incredibly costly. May we all remember 9/11. Not because of the evil that was perpetrated, but because of the good that always triumphs over evil.”

Donate to The University Star