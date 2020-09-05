Bobcats sweep opening weekend after second win against SFA

Tessa Marshall, (5), and Emily DeWalt, (17), block the ball Nov. 23 at the SBC Volleyball Championship semi-finals at Strahan Arena.

The Bobcats secured their second win of the season, defeating SFA Sept. 4 in a 2-0 win (25-20, 25-20, 25-14) after beating Central Arkansas 3-2 earlier in the day.

The Bobcats led the Lumberjacks 10-7 to start the first set before going on a 15-7 run to win the set 25-20. Sophomore outside hitter Caitlan Buettner led the team with five kills, followed by junior outside hitter Janell Fitzgerald who had three. The Bobcats finished the set with 14 kills and a hitting percentage of .294.

The second set was the most competitive of the match, as the Lumberjacks came out swinging, scoring with the first two points of the set. The Bobcats regrouped and took a 10-7 lead, forcing the Lumberjacks to call a timeout.

Coming out of the timeout, SFA could not find a rhythm, committing a pair of attacking errors and eventually going down 22-15 to Texas State. After SFA rallied and went on a 5-1 run, junior setter Emily DeWalt ended the set 25-20 with a kill.

The third set was all Texas State as the team strung together a series of runs, at one point leading 23-13 off 14 kills from Fitzgerald, to put SFA away 3-0.

Next on the schedule, the Bobcats will face the University of Texas at El Paso during two home games Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. and again Sept. 12 at 10 a.m.

