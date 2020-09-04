Volleyball Head Coach Sean Huiet records first career win

Volleyball Head Coach Sean Hueit (left) recorded his first career win in a Sept. 4 matchup against Central Arkansas.

First-year volleyball Head Coach Sean Huiet secured his first career win as head coach Sept. 4 as the Bobcats defeated the University of Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The team, in its first matchup of the season, won 3-2 at Shelton Gym, as part of the Tulane Invitational.

Texas State started off strong by taking the first set 25-20. Sophomore outside hitter Caitlan Buettner came out hot, leading the team with six kills on 12 errorless swings. Junior outside hitter Janell Fitzgerald chipped in an additional four kills. In her first collegiate start, redshirt freshman defensive specialist Kayla Tello recorded four digs in the set.

The Bobcats also took the second set 25-22. Preseason Setter of the Year Emily DeWalt had three kills and 12 assists in the set. Buettner led with four kills.

The third set was tightly contested, witnessing five lead changes. Central Arkansas senior outside hitter Amanda Beaton sparked the winning run, scoring back-to-back kills to give the Sugar Bears a 22-20 lead. Central Arkansas went on to win the set 25-22. The group also took the fourth set, with the Sugar Bears hitting .214 compared to the Bobcats’ .175.

The ‘Cats bounced back in the final set and defeated the Sugar Bears in a nail biter 18-16.

Buettner led Texas State with 27 kills, a career-high, followed by Fitzgerald with 15. Buettner also added 17 digs, another career-high, to record her first collegiate double-double. Junior defensive specialist Kayla Granado led the team with 22 digs.

For Central Arkansas, Beaton finished with a double-double on 24 kills and 10 digs to go with a game-high two aces. Outside hitter Lexi Miller also pitched in 19 kills on a .333 hitting percentage.

DeWalt ended the game with a career-high 56 assists and had the only ace for the Bobcats.

Texas State wraps up the weekend competition against Stephen F. Austin Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

