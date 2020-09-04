Letter to the Editor: President Trauth, please rethink your decision

The president of Texas State doesn’t care about the students, only the money the school is making. COVID-19 is not a joke. Not all students are there to learn; there are some who just go to party. Last year, my son had a roommate per semester, and they only went to school to party. They were drunk all the time and falling off the bunk beds three times per week.

Madam President, think of what you’re doing to our kids. I hope you have kids too. Money is not everything; when you die you can’t take it with you. Good luck, and please rethink your decision on dorms and face-to-face classes. Thanks.

