Letter to the Editor: Be careful Texas State students

I am a parent of two Texas State students, and I would really like to ask all Texas State students to please be careful as you move around your campus. When I noticed the numbers gradually picking up yesterday, I wanted to share a part of a parent’s concern and what a parent may have to face and how it just doesn’t happen to one person; it becomes a risk for everyone around them.

When my children were getting ready to return to Texas State I had talks with them every other day. One of my biggest talks was, “if you get this virus I do not know if I will be able to take care of you. I take medication that decreases my immune system, and you have a 15-year-old sister at home that has an underlying heart issue. It will be a big risk.” Although they understood, they still chose to go back, and for that, I am proud of them because they want to continue their education; however, at the same time, my husband and I worry, will they be safe??

We gave them plenty of Clorox wipes, plenty of disinfectant sprays for them to spray around their dorm and apartment to (hopefully) eliminate viruses. So please, wear your masks, and if you have Clorox wipes take them with you and wipe your items if you placed it on something that does not belong to you. Wipe your hands if you touch something and you’re not sure what could have been there—if you go on the shuttle wear gloves.

I wish you all a safe and wonderful new 2020-2021 school year at Texas State. Please, take care of yourselves.

– Texas State Parent

