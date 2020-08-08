(Audio) Black-owned food truck brings soul to San Marcos

During a time of uncertainty and difficulty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing fight against racial injustice, a married couple’s San Marcos food truck is bringing southern culture and comfort to the city, with a twist.

Ramika and Willie Adams’ soul food-serving truck, Soulful Creations, 100% Black owned, offers vegan soul food options, going against wide-spread belief that soul food cannot be healthy.

In this audio interview, multimedia reporter James Debbah talks with the Adams family about the significance of soul food, how soul food can be both delicious and healthy, operating business during the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of a Black-owned business and more.

