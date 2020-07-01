Hays County Jail reports 40 inmates diagnosed with COVID-19

Hays County Jail reports that since COVID-19 testing began in its facility, 40 inmates tested positive for the virus.

The jail says 115 inmates volunteered to be tested; 51 tests returned negative and 24 are pending results. It says 36 inmates who tested positive are still housed in the facility. No update was provided on correctional officers that may have contracted the virus.

The jail noted the following procedures are in place to attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19:

All inmates are given masks upon arrival in the jail. If they refuse to take a mask or refuse to wear it, we can not make them do so. If they lose theirs, one will be replaced within a reasonable time.

Random temperature checks are done daily. If an inmate shows an elevated temperature or is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, they will be offered a test.

A cleaning cart is delivered daily to the inmates so that they can clean the living quarters if they wish.

Twice a day, corrections officers enter the housing units and clean the common areas of the unit.

Once a week, all inmates are removed from their housing units and correction officers sterilize the entire unit, common areas and individual living areas

In a June 30 story, Thomas Just, an attorney with clients in the facility, said those he represents have not received a mask to date, and “When [inmates] ask for [a mask], they’re told that they have to fill out an application; when they ask for an application, they’re told they have to be showing active signs of symptoms of COVID-19.”

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 86 times, 86 visits today