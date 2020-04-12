Gov. Abbott extends statewide disaster declaration

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an extension of his disaster declaration for all Texas counties in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The renewal of the declaration does not specify an end date.

The original declaration was issued March 13 in order to provide the state with emergency resources to combat the spread of COVID-19. According to a press release, Abbott said the extension ensures the state continues to receive adequate resources.

Abbott’s proclamation states: “…any regulatory statute prescribing the procedures for conduct of state business or any order or rule of a state agency that would in any way prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster shall be suspended upon written approval of the Office of the Governor. However, to the extent that the enforcement of any state statute or administrative rule regarding contracting or procurement would impede any state agency’s emergency response that is necessary to cope with this declared disaster, I hereby suspend such statutes and rules for the duration of this declared disaster for that limited purpose.”

