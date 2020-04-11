No new COVID-19 cases reported in Hays County, six tests pending
April 11, 2020
No new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of 4 p.m. April 11, leaving the total number of lab-confirmed cases 82 and total active cases 58.
As of April 11, six COVID-19 tests are pending. Kyle and San Marcos remain the two cities with the highest number of active cases.
The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.