(Audio Story) Gen Z, Take The Virus Seriously

Beaches, parks and streets, including San Marcos’ own Sewell Park, have flooded with Generation Z in recent weeks, and more and more young people have potentially placed themselves and those around them at risk of COVID-19.

WHY are there like 3,000 people at sewell park?! y’all are so hard headed bro it’s infuriating — del (@poolboiblu) March 24, 2020

It is imperative that young people practice social distancing now more than ever to ensure that they are not placing family members and loved ones at risk—especially the elderly or those with pre-existing health conditions. Gen Z, Take The Virus Seriously highlights messages from prominent international figures calling for social distancing, along with what The University Star’s editorial board is doing to keep themselves occupied throughout this challenging time period.

Music: Anticipation by FesliyanStudios, Into the Sky by Whitesand

