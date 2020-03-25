Second COVID-19 case in a day, total now at 11
March 25, 2020
A second case of COVID-19 was confirmed today by the Hays County Local Health Department, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 11.
All 11 positive cases are adults. The newest case is a resident of Dripping Springs. The total number of cases by city, as of 12 p.m. March 25 is:
Austin – 1
Buda – 3
Dripping Springs – 2
Kyle – 3
San Marcos – 2
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here.