Second COVID-19 case in a day, total now at 11

Hays+County+confirms+11+positive+cases+of+COVID-19+as+of+March+25.+

Jaden Edison

Hays County confirms 11 positive cases of COVID-19 as of March 25.

Sandra Sadek, Senior News Reporter
March 25, 2020

A second case of COVID-19 was confirmed today by the Hays County Local Health Department, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 11.

All 11 positive cases are adults. The newest case is a resident of Dripping Springs. The total number of cases by city, as of 12 p.m. March 25 is:

Austin – 1

Buda – 3

Dripping Springs – 2

Kyle – 3

San Marcos – 2

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

The University Star’s COVID-19 coverage can be found here

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.


Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 137 times, 137 visits today