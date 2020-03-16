Second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Hays County

Hays County announced a second confirmed case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday, March 16.

According to a press release, Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider confirmed the second case of COVID-19 following the resident getting tested at a county clinic.

The adult Hays County resident is currently under self-quarantine at home until they reach 48 hours of not running a fever without the aid of fever-reducing medication.

Hays County maintains its use of Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act laws and cannot share information concerning the name, gender, city or where the testing occurred of the individual in quarantine.

The first case of COVID-19 in Hays County, announced Saturday, March 14, was reported as presumptive but is now counting as a confirmed case due to a change in the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to Communications Manager Laureen Chernow, the new CDC guidelines define state and private lab testing for COVID-19 to be considered confirmed cases and not presumptive.

March 13, Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state disaster for all counties, including Hays County, as COVID-19 has been confirmed in every Texas metropolitan city. March 15, San Marcos and county officials declared a state of disaster for Hays County.

Individuals concerned they may have been exposed to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

