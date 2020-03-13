Student Government releases COVID-19 response

Student Body President Corey Benbow and Vice President Tucker Thompson presiding over the first student government meeting of the semester.

Texas State Student Body President Corey Benbow released a response to the administration extending spring break for a week and moving courses online until April 12.

Benbow encouraged students to return home if possible, but reminded those students who will remain on campus that the residence and dining halls will be accessible.

Students who will travel over spring break were asked to “be mindful of how their actions can affect their community as a whole,” Benbow said.

While older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions are more at risk for getting sick from COVID-19 and most students do not fall into this population, the behavior of students can “severely impact the lives of others at Texas State University who are at higher risk for the virus,” Benbow said.

Benbow said he would advocate on the behalf of students to the administration to receive credit for their classes.

All students were asked to take precautionary measures such as washing their hands or canceling travel plans to areas that are high risk.

“Your health is of the utmost importance,” Benbow said.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university has taken precautions to enable social distancing on campus and cancel events expected to draw more than 200 students. The Texas State campus will remain open during the week of spring break as well as the following week extension.

