Nine days of spring break activities

Spring break is quickly approaching, which means it’s time to relax and have some fun in a week without school.

Here are local activities throughout the week of spring break.

Saturday, March 14

Kick-off spring break weekend with a bang by enjoying live music and food at Centro Cultural Hispano’s first annual Spring Fiesta. The event will take place 12-5 p.m. in Centro Park, located at 211 Lee St.

Ricardo Espinosa, Centro Cultural Hispano executive director, said Spring Fiesta will include a variety of music and dance performances by local artists including Centro Youth Mariachi, SMTX Bagpiper and Texas State’s Ballet Folklorico.

“It’s a one-stop-shop regarding what’s happening in San Marcos and a way to be connected to the town as well as the community,” Espinosa said.

Spring Fiesta is free to attend and will offer family-friendly activities and games.

Those interested in volunteering at Spring Fiesta can email Espinosa at [email protected] to sign up for a volunteer workshop.

Sunday, March 15

For art-lovers, take a trip to Wimberley and explore Silo Gallery and Studio, the largest warm glass studio in Central Texas. Be sure to stay for their “Scenes in Glass” class and learn how to create images such as trees, sailboats and even abstract pieces with glass.

Elissa Beach-John, Silo Gallery and Studio co-owner, said the class will be an exciting and easy way for beginners to work with a unique medium such as glass.

“Working with glass is very forgiving and a lot of fun as well,” Beach-John said.

The class will be from 1-4 p.m. Tools and supplies will be provided and no experience is necessary. Visit https://squareup.com/store/silo-gallery-and-glass-studio/ to reserve a spot.

Monday, March 16

Spend Monday night under the stars listening to live Bluegrass tunes at Radio Coffee and Beer’s Bluegrass Night from 8-11 p.m. The event is free, dog-friendly and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

Radio Coffee and Beer is located in Austin at 4204 Menchaca Road.

Tuesday, March 17

For outdoor enthusiasts, enjoy a sunset kayak tour on the crystal clear waters of Spring Lake from 6:30-8 p.m. The tour is beginner-friendly and all kayak gear is provided. Paddlers of all levels can expect a night filled with adventure as they immerse themselves in the history of Spring Lake and learn about the lake’s diverse ecosystem.

Registration for the kayak tour can be found on The Meadow Center’s website.

Wednesday, March 18

Wind down on Wednesday and get creative at “The Art of Zentangle” from 6-7:30 p.m. at the San Marcos Public Library.

Kim Morgan-Benson, adult programming and outreach librarian, said zentangle is a free form of drawing that encourages meditation. She said the event will be a great opportunity for non artists to create art in an easy way.

“It’s a creative outlet but you don’t have to consider yourself an artist,” Morgan-Benson said. “I think its an opportunity to relax or a way of meditating people might not have considered before.”

The event is free and all materials are provided.

Thursday, March 19

Get out of the house and enjoy all the local goods San Marvelous has to offer during the monthly Downtown Walk About.

The event happens every third Thursday on The Square and features local artists, musicians in the Kissing Alley Concert Series, local business promotions and more.

The Downtown Walk About goes from 5-8 p.m. and starts on Courthouse Square, 111 East San Antonio St.

Friday and Saturday, March 20-21

Take a day trip to Fredericksburg to enjoy not only the lovely small-town charm but also eat as much in-season seafood as possible. The 2020 Fredericksburg Crawfest will take place from noon-8 p.m. on March 21 and Oyster Festival and Crab festival starts at 4 p.m. on March 20 and continues until 8 p.m. Saturday. All three festivals are separate.

Tickets range from $20-55 dollars, and premium tickets include all you can eat seafood for each event.

Sunday, March 22

As the break draws to a close, remember to relax and get back into the school mindset again. Get out in nature and make the most out of your last day of break at Hamilton Pool.

Hamilton Pool, 24300 Hamilton Road, in Dripping Springs is a beautiful natural pool and hiking trail and is famous for its instagram-worthiness. If you didn’t do anything over the break, this is the time to get outside and change that or if you did, the pool is sure to help you unwind and close out your week.

It costs $8 per person to enter the park and reservations are required.

