Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at Turning Point USA event

Lauren Tourish Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks for a Turning Point U.S.A event, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, at the LBJ Student Center.

The Texas State chapter of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) hosted Ken Paxton, Texas attorney general and Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, in LBJ 322 on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

The event lasted about an hour and ten minutes, with a few dozen people attending. The event was open to both campus-affiliated individuals and the general public.

There was a large security presence outside the room. Each attendee was scanned before they were able to enter the event.

The event began with TPUSA at Texas State President Leona Salinas introducing the first speaker, conservative podcaster and Texas State alum Sara Gonzales. Gonzales began her talk by highlighting how she got into politics during her time at Texas State.

Gonzales also spoke about the killing of Charlie Kirk, recent election results and the direction she believes Texas is heading under current leadership.

After Gonzales spoke, Sara Hassel, vice president of TPUSA at Texas State, introduced Paxton. After the introduction, Texas State President Kelly Damphousse took the podium to inform the audience that there would be a delay due to Paxton having to take a phone call.

After the delay, Paxton entered the room and began speaking. He spoke of his time in the state legislature, his time as attorney general and how he met President Donald Trump.

Paxton also spoke about his religious beliefs as a Presbyterian, his connection to Kirk and TPUSA and his belief in the importance of movements such as TPUSA.