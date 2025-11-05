Matthew Mendoza reelected to San Marcos City Council Place 1

Results are complete but unofficial.

Matthew Mendoza, who has served as San Marcos City council member Place 1, since 2022, has been reelected to the council after running against Chase Norris.

Mendoza received 56.77% of the vote and has been elected for the term 2025-27.

Norris received 43.23% of the vote.

According to a Community Impact questionnaire with Mendoza, his priorities include drainage and utility improvements in Sunset Acres and Barrio Pescado, as well as environmental restoration for Sessom Creek.