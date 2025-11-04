73° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas State releases guidance on course descriptions amid audits

Ryan Claycamp, News Editor
November 4, 2025
Sophia Gerke

Texas State University sent guidance to faculty on Oct. 28 on how to comply with the course audit and how to ensure “value neutral instruction and curriculum.”

The guidance came weeks after a notice by the Texas State University System that course audits would be required by all universities in the system. It also comes after Gov. Greg Abbott wrote on X that Texas is targeting professors “who push leftist ideologies rather than preparing students to lead our nation.”

The guide says course titles need to be descriptive, “discipline-appropriate,” “ideologically neutral,” “academically professional” and “student-accessible.”

“This guide is intended for faculty, academic departments, and colleges to engage in curricular discussions, development, and reviews on incorporating a neutral tone into curricular components,” the university wrote in the guide. “It serves as a foundation for exploring potential curriculum modifications.”

The guide instructs faculty to remove language that refers to advocacy. Examples given include: decolonizing, challenging, liberation, transformative and more. It also instructs faculty to design course descriptions to include objective statements of fact, the methodological approach of the course, skills and competencies and a content overview.

Michael Hurley, government affairs counsel for the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) said aspects of the neutrality review concerned him and his organization.

Hurley expressed concern that the audit could be used to target “disfavored ideas.” Hurley’s concern is in line with complaints raised by officials such as Rep. Brian Harrison and Congressman Chip Roy, as well as Abbott’s X post.

“That’s really a question of application … a lot of what’s here is framed in terms of best practices and pedagogical guidance,” Hurley said. “Academic freedom requires that faculty have significant latitude to direct classroom discussion as they see fit, but it’s also appropriate for schools to offer high level pedagogical guidance.”

Hurley said how strict the enforcement of the course neutrality is and how much it impacts classroom discussion could determine the legality of it.

The guide states the university wants to “maintain scholarly objectivity and credibility,” and that “the goal is not absolute neutrality but professional restraint in leveraging institutional authority to advance contested positions.”

“The Supreme Court has said that the First Amendment doesn’t tolerate laws that cast a pall of orthodoxy over the classroom,” Hurley said. “Traditionally, academic freedom has included professors having some pretty significant latitude to kind of direct discussion. So a lot of this just depends on what it looks like.”

The case Hurley mentioned was Keyishian v. Board of Regents 1967, where the Supreme Court ruled that academic freedom is “of key interest to the 1st Amendment.”

Hurley liked other parts of the neutrality review. He specifically appreciated where the guide said that professors should not require students to advocate for certain positions, require them to participate in advocacy work and that work should not be graded based on “agreement with instructor’s views.”

“There’s a lot that’s good. The stuff I flagged early on, where they make it very clear that professors can share their views and that students shouldn’t be required to adopt certain viewpoints,” Hurley said. “In the guidance they talk about frequently flagged learning outcomes that require students to adopt certain viewpoints and if those are actually common in practice, that is concerning, and I think it would be a good thing for the curricular review.”

According to an additional guide released by the university, the audits are being done in two phases, with 280 courses being audited in phase 1, which must be completed by Jan. 20, 2026, and the rest of the course catalog being audited by May 15. Any courses that do not meet the audit requirements will not be in the 2026-27 course catalog.

Members of the Texas State Employees Union (TSEU) question the process the audits are going through. A member of TSEU wrote to The Star anonymously due to fear of retaliation.

“What’s happening with the current course audit at Texas State shows the troubling erosion of shared governance as a result of Senate Bill 37 from the 2025 legislative session,” the TSEU member wrote. “Myself and other TSEU members spent hours and hours at the Capitol listening to and giving public testimony against SB 37 during the session because we knew exactly how bad it would be. And now we’re seeing it play out on our own campus.” 

The member wrote they feel that faculty input is not being properly considered in the auditing process. 

“Instead, course revisions will be approved or denied by an administrator in JCK, and it’s still unclear what that process will even look like. Will it be a simple yes or no? Will there be any room for conversation or negotiation?” the TSEU member wrote. “Either way, it signals a shift toward centralized, top-down, ideologically motivated control over academic content stemming from the Governor’s office and his appointed Board of Regents who have final say over curriculum.”

According to a university spokesperson, policies are being updated to align for the need of more regular curriculum review.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Features
Texas State senior tennis player Emily Niers hitting a backhand at the River State Shoot out, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcats close the fall season on high note at States Up Slam
An image of screenwriter Taylor Sheridan displayed at The Wittliff Collections, Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, at the Alkek Library. Some of the items included in the display were Sheridan's paper archives that he donated to the Wiffliff Collections.
Wittliff receives honorary alumnus' materials as collection
Sophomore Saniya Burkes (2) dribbling the ball up-court, Monday, November 3 2025, At Strahan Arena. TXST lost 72-66.
Texas State drops season opener to Ohio despite 30-ball from Burks
The Texas State women's basketball team huddles up during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball look to end Sun Belt era on a high note
Sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs (11) leaps and reaches out to make a field goal during the men's basketball game against Arkansas State University, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
New look men's squad aiming for success in final Sun Belt Season
Texas is coming for your rights, despite precedent
Texas is coming for your rights, despite precedent
More in News
Signs indicate the voting location in the LBJ Student Center, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 at Texas State.
Hays County changes three polling locations to adhere to ADA accessibility standard
San Marcos police blocked off Hopkins Street with tape while investigating the shooting, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at The Square. The shooting was one of three that occurred that night and it left one person dead.
San Marcos police, witnesses discuss weekend shootings
Officers put up crime scene tape to deter pedestrians from entering the crime scene after the Hopkins Street shooting, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at The Square. The shooting left one dead and two injured.
A timeline of last night's shootings in San Marcos
police lights
Second shooting occurs on Post Road
Three people shot at The Square
Three people shot at The Square
Government shutdown limits veterans, military-connected student resources
Government shutdown limits veterans, military-connected student resources
More in University
San Marcos City Hall.&#160;
San Marcos City Council approves tenant's right to organize, moves forward with new city hall concept plan
Students sit inside Taylor-Murphy History Building, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.
Firing of Alter, other administrative decisions, lead guest lecturers to withdraw from speaking
University Star logo
Tornado Warning Issued for San Marcos, parts of Hays County
Student Government President Abby Myers (left), UPD Alternative Programs Coordinator Cat Hoyt (center) and Executive Director of Facilities Brain McKay (right) speak about the Safety Walk at the LBJ Mall on Tuesday, Oct. 14.
Texas State hosts 3rd annual Safety Walk
Texas Supreme Court separates from ABA accreditation
Texas Supreme Court separates from ABA accreditation
Texas State Biology sophomore Hayden Labarr protesting for free speech, Tuesday, Oct 12, 2025, at the Stallions.
Students, faculty protest termination of history professor
Donate to The University Star